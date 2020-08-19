Triple Threat Tag Team Match Announced For NXT TakeOver XXX Pre-Show

WWE has announced that a triple threat tag team match with huge championship ramifications will take place this Saturday on the NXT TakeOver XXX kickoff show.

The bout will see Breezango’s Fandango and Tyler Breeze team up to battle the hard-hitting Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, in addition to Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza. The winners will receive a future NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity against Imperium.

Legado del Fantasma will go into the #1 contender’s match with a bit of momentum, as the full group scored a six-man tag team victory tonight on WWE NXT, defeating Breezango and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott.