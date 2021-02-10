Impact
Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match & Much More Added To IMPACT No Surrender
Several additions have been made to Impact’s No Surrender card this Saturday.
The Impact World Tag Team Championship match between The Good Brothers and AEW’s Private Party will now be a three-way dance including Chris Sabin and James Storm. This comes after Private Party interfered in Sabin and Storm’s title match on Tuesday.
In the Knockouts division, Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Titles against Havok and Nevaeh in a Texas Tornado No DQ match.
BREAKING: @HoganKnowsBest3 and @RealTSteelz will defend the Knockouts Tag Team Championships against @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k in a No DQ Texas Tornado match THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/vUQoVVJoSX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 10, 2021
Additionally, Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee, and Susan will face Jordynne Grace, Jazz, and ODB. Another six-person match will see Decay – now including Black Taurus – take on Tenille Dashwood, Acey Romero, and Larry D.
Rounding out the new matches will be Deaner vs. Jake Something in singles competition.
Below is the updated No Surrender card, which now features nine matches.
IMPACT No Surrender
Saturday, February 13, 2021
IMPACT World Title Match
Rich Swann (c) vs. Tommy Dreamer
IMPACT World Tag Team Title Match
Good Brothers (c) vs. Private Party vs. Chris Sabin & James Storm
Knockouts Tag Team Title Texas Tornado No DQ Match
Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Havok & Nevaeh
X-Division Title Match
TJP (c) vs. Rohit Raju
Triple Threat Revolver Match
Winner Earns X-Division Title Shot
Daivari vs. Suicide vs. Willie Mack vs. Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel vs. Chris Bey vs. Josh Alexander vs. Blake Christian
Brian Myers & Hernandez vs. Eddie Edwards & Matt Cardona
Deonna Purrazzo, Kimber Lee & Susan vs. Jordynne Grace, Jazz & ODB
Rosemary, Crazzy Steve & Black Taurus vs. Tenille Dashwood, Acey Romero & Larry D
Deaner vs. Jake Something
Impact
Matt Cardona Says He Would Love To Be The Face Of IMPACT Wrestling
After appearing at IMPACT Wrestling’s Hard To Kill event, Matt Cardona has spoken about his future with the company.
Cardona spoke with Instinct Culture by Denise Salcedo, where he spoke about his goals with the company, revealing that he would love to be the face of IMPACT.
“I think IMPACT is a great spot for me right now, a great opportunity… I am gonna take this opportunity and run with it and see what happens. Would I love to be the IMPACT World Champion? 100%. Would I love to be the face IMPACT? 100%. We’ll see what happens.”
With IMPACT currently having a loaded roster, Cardona singled out Ace Austin as the one wrestler that he is most excited to get in the ring with for a match.
“In IMPACT, I had my eye on Ace Austin before I even got there… This kid has it, like everyone says, the it factor, he definitely has it. We had like a 5-minute sprint of a match but I’d like to work with him in a nice long competitive hard-hitting match…. When I am in the ring with somebody I can tell, like this guy is good. You can just tell if you have chemistry or not and it takes time for somebody to build chemistry with each other. But I just felt like we’re on the same page, he’s somebody I would definitely like to work with again because I think our styles mesh well, he’s a good guy.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #5)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, as we take a detailed analytical look at the six major shows that have taken place over the course of this week. It’s been a post-Royal Rumble week for WWE, with the company starting its Road To WrestleMania, while both IMPACT and AEW have continued pushing out brilliant content.
Week five has arguably the strongest week of the year as an average across the board in terms of the content, with some fantastic matches, excellent promos, and some truly shocking moments taking place. But which show was the best of the bunch?
6. WWE NXT UK
WWE NXT UK has had a really strong start to the year, with the brand putting together some of the best matches of 2021. However, this episode didn’t really deliver in that element, with the match quality being very average, with a lot of forgettable and short bouts taking place throughout the show.
However, while the matches were fairly brief, they did do a great job at developing the gimmicks of several wrestlers. Joseph Conners was able to be pushed with his new partnership alongside Jinny, while Joe Coffey continues to look strong as he heads to a collision with Rampage Brown, so while the matches weren’t that memorable, they did lay some good groundwork.
The main event was pushed heavily as someone challenging Jordan Devlin for the Cruiserweight Championship, but that ended up just being a random match against Dave Mastiff. While the two men put together the match of the night, it just wasn’t the big main event the show needed to make a big impact.
5. IMPACT Wrestling
Much like WWE NXT UK, IMPACT was fun this week, but it didn’t really create anything memorable that people would be talking about for long periods after the fact. The show was full of fairly average television matches, but put together the show flowed nicely, which made it enjoyable to watch.
The main event did deliver though, with the tag team match being the best bout of the night as Rich Swann and Tommy Dreamer teamed up to face Chris Bey and Moose. It was a good match that ended the show with a bang, which is always great to see.
Elsewhere on the show, the feud between Eddie Edwards continuing with Brian Myers getting the injection of Matt Cardona and Hernandez was good, adding a little more detail to the story. Meanwhile, the work within the knockouts division was excellent, which is expected when it comes to IMPACT.
4. WWE NXT
Overall, WWE NXT was enjoyable this week with some really good matches take place. However, the problem for the black and fold brand at the moment is the sheer lack of exciting storylines to drive the show forwards or make people grip onto what is happening.
Seeing Leon Ruff work against Austin Theory was fine, but this is something we have seen far too much of in recent months, and it is time to move on. Meanwhile, Edge’s appearance did feel a little lackluster, with the most exciting part of that appearance coming in his backstage segment with Karrion Kross, rather than with Finn Balor or Pete Dunne.
The Cruiserweight Championship match was an enjoyable one, although it was a little one-sided at times. But the best match of the night came in the main event, which was a very enjoyable tag team match between Undisputed Era and Timothy Thatcher/Tommaso Ciampa, which ended the night with a bang.
3. WWE Raw
WWE Raw followed on from the WWE Royal Rumble PPV really nicely to produce its best show of the year so far. While it wasn’t perfect, everything on the show felt like it had a purpose, and it was moving things forwards towards WWE WrestleMania, which is crucial at this time of year.
The opening segment was a lot of fun, with Edge looking like a great contender, while Sheamus turning on Drew McIntyre was well executed, and is something fans have wanted. Bobby Lashley got the chance to look like a genuine monster and pushing the RETRIBUTION and New Day feud was good to see, as this has been enjoyable so far.
The Tag Team Title match was really good as well, with more tension coming in within The Hurt Business. Meanwhile, Damian Priest got a featured debut and looked great, Naomi and Lana provide a fresh challenge to the titles, and seeing Edge get to wrestle on an episode of WWE Raw is always a good thing.
2. AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite was a mixed bag really, with some aspects of the show really not working, while others were excellent. However, the good moments were so strong that it really did make the show enjoyable overall. The opening tag team battle royale was a little too chaotic at the start, with the cameras struggling to keep up with all of the elements.
Meanwhile seeing Sting and Darby Allin do the same thing they’ve done for weeks now really has become tiresome, in my opinion. The wedding segment was also very anticlimactic, but aside from that everything else on the show was either good or great.
The match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa was a lot of fun, while Hangman Page and Matt Hardy teaming and showing some tension at the same time was great. But it really was the main event that stole the show. Firstly, the match itself was absolutely incredible, but the surprise of KENTA appearing really did ensure this show was talked about constantly throughout the week, which is key to any good show.
1. WWE SmackDown
After a poor show last week that was ruined by the injection of WWE Raw wrestlers, the blue brand was back at its best this time around. Everything on the show was a lot of fun, from the great match between Bayley and Ruby Riott to the well-put-together segment with Bianca Belair, Carmella, and Sasha Banks.
The Intercontinental Championship triple threat was very enjoyable to watch. Both Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews looked good in defeat, while Big E obviously continues to really impress in his singles work. Another fun match saw Cesaro pick up a second win against Daniel Bryan in recent weeks, with these two men putting on the sort of quality everyone expects.
But it was the story involving Roman Reigns and Edge which carried the show, and it did so well. Roman Reigns put together some amazing promo work on this show, and the two men really did sell people on the idea of them competing at WWE WrestleMania, if WWE goes down that avenue.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 10
IMPACT Wrestling- 20
WWE NXT- 20
AEW Dynamite- 21
WWE NXT UK- 16
WWE SmackDown- 18
AEW
Tommy Dreamer Discusses The Relationship Between AEW & IMPACT
Tommy Dreamer has given his thoughts on the working relationship that is currently taking place between AEW and IMPACT.
Speaking on Impact Wrestling Press Pass, Tommy Dreamer revealed he doesn’t really know much about the plans with the crossover.
“When Tony Khan showed up a couple of weeks ago, first Jerry Lynn walked in and I know Jerry Lynn lived in Tennessee,” Dreamer said. “I was like, ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ and he said, ‘Oh hi, I was just coming by to say hello.’ Later on, all of a sudden, Tony Khan came in two hours later. Then I see them, and they’re on television. If it’s not my segment, I really don’t care about it, and I want to watch it on television.”
Dreamer then went on to discuss other crossovers in the past, speaking about the relationship between ECW and WWE.
“Back in the day with ECW, we were told by Paul Heyman [that] this is the agreement,” Dreamer said. “They’re trying to do stuff to go after WCW to try to get those ratings back. And we’re trying to promote our first pay-per-view. That was the gist of the relationship. None of us knew that Paul Heyman was getting a paycheck from WWE.
“When me and Sandman first showed up at In Your House, we legit had snipers. Professional wrestlers. The Eliminators. Taz. The Pitbulls. [These guys were] in the audience because if a real fight was going to go down, you would’ve seen a riot because we were ready. When Gerry Brisco came down, and he’s trying to stop us, he was ready to fight. He was like, ‘Come on, you motherf’–kers,’ and I looked in his eyes, and I thought this was on. Bradshaw didn’t know it was going to happen. The only person who knew was Savio. So there’s these secrets in wrestling that only a few are privy to.”
Dreamer then stated that he has high hopes for the partnership between AEW and IMPACT moving forwards.
“I think it’s a great relationship because you’re getting to see dream matches,” Dreamer said. “Kenny Omega is the AEW World Champion, he shows up on Impact, and it was a great tag match. Last night on AEW, you had wrestlers from AEW, Impact Wrestling, and New Japan Pro Wrestling on the same show. How awesome is that? The possibilities are endless. For booking, for match-ups, anywhere you want to go. And that’s great for who? Pro wrestling fans, and the business.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
NJPW The New Beginning In Hiroshima Night One Preview (2/10)
Triple Threat Tag Team Title Match & Much More Added To IMPACT No Surrender
WWE Reportedly Considering Cardboard Cutouts At WrestleMania 37
Kurt Angle Admits He Thought Brock Lesnar Was Dead After WrestleMania Shooting Star Press
The Headbangers Reflect On Their 2016 WWE Run & Why They Returned
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
-
WWE2 days ago
Arn Anderson Reveals Pitches For Bo Dallas & Bray Wyatt
-
WWE2 days ago
Dustin Rhodes Asks Fans To Pray For Terry Funk
-
WWE2 days ago
Steve Austin Reflects On His Final Match & What The Rock Said To Him
-
WWE1 day ago
Shane McMahon Announces Big Elimination Chamber Match In Surprise Return To WWE
-
WWE2 days ago
Chris Jericho Discusses Who The Most Underrated Wrestler Is
-
WWE2 days ago
Corey Graves On What He Thinks Is “Killing” The Women’s Tag Team Division
-
AEW14 hours ago
Cody Rhodes Announces New Members Of The Nightmare Family