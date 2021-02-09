WWE
Triple Threat United States Title Match Added To WWE Elimination Chamber
Bobby Lashley will be tasked with defending his WWE United States Championship in a triple threat at Elimination Chamber.
Lashley vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee has been added to the pay-per-view card coming out of this week’s Raw where Lee pinned Riddle. Following their singles match, “The All Mighty” attacked both competitors.
The three-way will mark Lee’s first U.S. Title match since joining Raw last summer. And despite Riddle coming up short in two recent title matches, he’s also being included in the mix for this first-time collision.
BREAKING NEWS: @fightbobby will defend the #USTitle against @SuperKingofBros and @RealKeithLee at #WWEChamber! #WWERaw @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/b6Bdmd6P0l
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Bobby Lashley has held the United States Championship for 162 days and counting. A big win at Elimination Chamber may guarantee he walks into WrestleMania 37 as champion.
Below is the updated pay-per-view card for February 21.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE United States Championship Match
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Riddle vs. Keith Lee
WWE
Raw Women’s Championship Match Set For WWE Elimination Chamber
Coming out of Monday Night Raw, we now know that Asuka will defend her Raw Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans at Elimination Chamber.
Just in: @WWEAsuka will defend the #WWERaw Women's Title against @LaceyEvansWWE at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/nx4lHFnbhE
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
Evans beat Charlotte Flair by disqualification on Raw, so WWE officials granted her a title match as a result. This will be Evans’ first singles match against Asuka, and her first televised Raw Women’s Title match since Extreme Rules 2019.
Lacey Evans is currently being managed by Ric Flair in an attempt to bolster her career and become the next Charlotte. On paper, the partnership seems to be working considering her upcoming title match.
On a related note, Royal Rumble winner Bianca Belair made it known during a backstage interview that she will likely pick her WrestleMania 37 opponent following Asuka vs. Evans. The EST is not ruling out The Empress just yet.
Two matches are now confirmed for the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in two weeks.
WWE Elimination Chamber
Sunday, February 21, 2021
WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy vs. AJ Styles vs. The Miz vs. Sheamus
WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
Asuka (c) vs. Lacey Evans
WWE
Shane McMahon Returns To Raw, Announces WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match
Shane McMahon returned at the top of this week’s Monday Night Raw for a “blockbuster” announcement.
Alongside WWE official Adam Pearce, Shane announced that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Elimination Chamber on February 21. All of McIntyre’s challengers will be former WWE Champions including Randy Orton, Jeff Hardy, AJ Styles, The Miz, and Sheamus.
With the assist from @shanemcmahon, @ScrapDaddyAP is putting THESE 6️⃣ Superstars inside the Elimination Chamber for the #WWEChampionship:
⛓ @DMcIntyreWWE
⛓ @RandyOrton
⛓ @JEFFHARDYBRAND
⛓ @AJStylesOrg
⛓ @mikethemiz
⛓ @WWESheamus#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/XbbbNRm51s
— WWE (@WWE) February 9, 2021
The last time the WWE Title was defended inside the six-man Chamber was in the main event of the Elimination Chamber 2019 pay-per-view. Daniel Bryan retained against Kofi Kingston, Samoa Joe, Orton, Styles, and Hardy.
Regarding Shane McMahon, the former General Manager hasn’t been seen on-screen since Raw Underground was scrapped in the fall. It remains to be seen if he’ll have more of an on-air presence as the build to WrestleMania 37 continues.
Results
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Drew McIntyre is scheduled to compete against his former rival, Randy Orton. Meanwhile, Lacey Evans is set to face-off with Charlotte Flair. Live coverage kicks off at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 8, 2021
SHANE MCMAHON RETURNS!
WWE Raw kicks off with Adam Pearce who welcomes back…Shane McMahon! Shane says he is here to make a blockbuster announcement about the main event of WWE Elimination Chamber, as it is confirmed that Drew McIntyre will defend his WWE Championship inside the Chamber itself.
Shane then asks Adam who the five opponents are, with Pearce confirming they’re all former World Champions
- Randy Orton
- Jeff Hardy
- AJ Styles
- The Miz
- Sheamus
Shane then puts over Adam and the work he has done, saying it was a great idea by him as Pearce looks a little confused. AJ Styles then appears and says Pearce is doing an amazing job, claiming that the odds of Drew losing the title are phenomenal.
Styles tells Pearce he always thought he was a bit of a dumbass, but he says that’s neither here nor there. He then says tonight he’s going to give us a snippet of what will happen at the WWE Elimination Chamber.
Shane is then shown leaving as Drew McIntyre bumps into him and says he would’ve appreciated a little heads up. Drew thought he was going one on one with Sheamus, but Shane says he needed something big, and there’s nothing bigger than him defending the title inside the Chamber, as can prove he is a fighting champion.
JEFF HARDY vs. AJ STYLES w/OMOS
AJ Styles starts out in control, but Jeff Hardy then sends him into the corner and hits several tackles into AJ’s midsection, however, AJ responds with a shoulder tackle in the corner of his own. Jeff hits a back body drop and then smashes AJ’s face into several of the top turnbuckles.
Jeff drops AJ face-first onto the mat once again and then continues his attack in the corner. However, when Hardy leaps over AJ’s head, he appears to tweak his knee, which forces him to the outside. But with Jeff trying to shake of his injury, AJ comes around with a chop block.
Styles then launches Hardy knee-first into the ring post, adding to the damage. Back in the ring, Styles continues to target the knee with some sharp kicks and he then locks in the Calf Crusher, but Hardy is able to make it to the bottom rope.
Hardy manages to dump AJ over the top rope, but this allows Styles to set up for the Phenomenal Forearm. However, as AJ gets ready to bounce off the ropes, Jeff pulls the rope, sending Hardy crashing to the floor as follows up with his classic offense of an atomic drop/dropkick/leg drop move set.
Jeff then connects with a spinning kick and then drops AJ face-first into the canvas, but Styles is able to kick out of the pinfall attempt. Styles once again goes for the leg and he looks for the Styles Clash, but Jeff is able to reverse it and connect with the Twist Of Fate!
Hardy slowly crawls and makes his way to the top turnbuckle, but Styles gets out of dodge when he goes for the Swanton Bomb. AJ then follows up by quickly locking in the Calf Crusher, and this time Hardy has to tap.
Winner: AJ Styles
