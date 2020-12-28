Trish Stratus Believes She & Sasha Banks Have Unfinished Business

Trish Stratus recently spoke with POST Wrestling where the WWE Hall Of Famer admitted she has unfinished business with Sasha Banks.

Ever since the two women locked up during the 2018 women’s Royal Rumble fans have been talking about a possible singles match between the two women, and Stratus herself admitted that there is an energy between them.

“I mean, I think Sasha Banks and I might have some unfinished business and I say this with much love and respect. It’s like this moment we had at the Royal Rumble so many years ago; it seems like so many years ago now. It’s just like, people have held onto that moment and I watch it back. It’s undeniable [that] there’s definitely this intangible… this energy between us that — it’s a rare thing sometimes that two superstars get in there and you’re like, ‘Ooouuu, I like this,’ and you know, so I respect her so much as a worker, as a person, as a friend and so yeah, I think as a fan and personally, I think that would be an interesting thing to pursue, possibly at some point. Maybe possibly down the line at some point.”

However, Trish is currently believed to be retired, having had her last official match against Charlotte Flair at WWE SummerSlam in 2019.