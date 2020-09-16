Trish Stratus, Mickie James, WALTER & More Announced For WWE’s ‘The Bump’

WWE has announced both Trish Stratus and Mickie James for today’s episode of The Bump.

The two have been rivals going all the way back to Mickie’s debut on WWE television in 2005, in which she portrayed an unhinged stalker obsessed with Trish. A long program led to the former winning her first women’s title from the Canadian legend at WrestleMania 22.

This may end up being an interesting interview, as Mickie’s match with Asuka on Monday Night Raw ended in a controversial moment where the referee called for the bell despite no visible submission from either woman. A report from Mike Johnson later confirmed that James was not injured and was literally just too good at selling, apparently…

Also announced for The Bump is NXT UK Champion WALTER ahead of Thursday’s highly anticipated return of the NXT UK brand. Drew and Jonathan Scott, aka the “Property Brothers” on HGTV’s Brother vs. Brother series will also be making an appearance.

The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network as well as all major WWE digital platforms.