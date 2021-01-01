Trish Stratus Reveals She Has Had Talks About Producing For WWE NXT

Trish Stratus has revealed she has recently been in talks about potentially working with WWE NXT behind the scenes in a producers role.

The black and gold brand has plenty of former WWE Superstars working in different capacities, from Triple H and Shawn Michaels to Matt Bloom and William Regal. Recently, The Undertaker discussed possibly helping out in the future, and it seems that Stratus also has her eyes on getting involved.

During an interview with the Women’s Wrestling Talk podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke about hoping to contribute to the business in some way, admitting she loves working with young talent.