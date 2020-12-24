Trish Stratus Reveals Who Her Dream Opponent In WWE Is

WWE Hall Of Famer, Trish Stratus recently revealed who her dream opponent on the current roster of WWE would be.

Trish Stratus is currently retired, having her final match at WWE SummerSlam against Charlotte Flair in 2019. However, she’s never ruled out the possibility of coming back to the ring down the line, and during an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, Trish picked out her dream opponent.

“Sasha and I have this thing that fans want to see and deep down, I want to see. I love her so much and respect her as a person, as an athlete, as a performer, and as a friend. I love what she does in the ring. Sometimes you get in the ring and you have this thing. Lita and I had it, Mickie [James] and I had it, Victoria and I had it. It’s something that when you get in there, you just know something is going to happen. When we had a simple face-off at Royal Rumble and we’re still buzzing about it years later and talking about a dream match. I always said, ever since I retired, if there was an opportunity for me to go back, it would be for something challenging, stimulating, the fans want it and it does something for both parties involved. She fits in the bill in that regard. Not that I’m coming back or anything, but Trish Stratus vs. Sasha Banks is a nice dream,” she said.

Trish Stratus also spoke about the WWE Evolution PPV, admitting that she thought that the PPV would become an annual event, to the point where she was even training a little to prepare for a comeback the year after.