Trump Issues 30-Day U.S. Travel Ban Effecting WrestleMania Attendees

President Donald Trump addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Wednesday night, announcing a 30-day travel ban on European citizens entering the United States. The ban will not effect those in the United Kingdom, however.

With WrestleMania 36 now less than four weeks away, this obviously means a cancellation of plans for the many European fans looking to make the trip to Tampa for this year’s festivities. It was reportedly in 2018 that individuals from 67 different countries were in attendance for WrestleMania 34.

As noted, Tampa city officials will meet this Thursday to discuss the possibility of cancelling or postponing major events in the area.

While at one point it was unthinkable that an event on the scale of WrestleMania could be cancelled, major conventions like E3 and Coachella have either been scrapped or moved, the XFL and NCAA are running games without fans in attendance, and just tonight the NBA cancelled a game just minutes before tipoff.