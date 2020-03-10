Two Big Names Returning To WWE On Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has announced two big returns for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown, as both the “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy and former WWE Divas Champion Paige will be on hand for the show.

Hardy announced last Tuesday night on WWE Backstage that he has been cleared by doctors to return to action, and he has been backstage at Smackdown for the last two weeks discussing creative plans for his comeback. Paige was of course at one point the General Manager of the blue brand, and has recently been a reoccurring panelist on WWE Backstage.