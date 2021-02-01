Two Championship Matches, Bad Bunny On Miz TV & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight

The road to WrestleMania 37 officially began last night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The action continues tonight on Monday Night Raw with two big championship matches and a special guest appearance now announced for the show.

WWE has officially announced that Matt Riddle will challenge the CEO of the Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley, for the United States Championship on tonight’s USA Network broadcast.

Also confirmed, after defeating the Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin three weeks back on Raw Legends Night, Lucha House Party will have an opportunity at their Raw Tag Team Championships.

The Miz and John Morrison will once again be hosting a special episode of Miz TV this evening. WWE is teasing that Bad Bunny will be the guest, after the rap star performed live at the Royal Rumble last night — and launched himself off the top rope to take out The Miz.

We will also hear from the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge tonight. The Hall of Famer became just the third man in history to win the WWE Royal Rumble match from the number one position last night, and now has a major decision to make about the main event of WrestleMania 37.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.