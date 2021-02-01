WWE
Two Championship Matches, Bad Bunny On Miz TV & More Announced For WWE Raw Tonight
The road to WrestleMania 37 officially began last night at WWE’s annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view. The action continues tonight on Monday Night Raw with two big championship matches and a special guest appearance now announced for the show.
WWE has officially announced that Matt Riddle will challenge the CEO of the Hurt Business, Bobby Lashley, for the United States Championship on tonight’s USA Network broadcast.
Also confirmed, after defeating the Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin three weeks back on Raw Legends Night, Lucha House Party will have an opportunity at their Raw Tag Team Championships.
The Miz and John Morrison will once again be hosting a special episode of Miz TV this evening. WWE is teasing that Bad Bunny will be the guest, after the rap star performed live at the Royal Rumble last night — and launched himself off the top rope to take out The Miz.
We will also hear from the “Rated-R Superstar” Edge tonight. The Hall of Famer became just the third man in history to win the WWE Royal Rumble match from the number one position last night, and now has a major decision to make about the main event of WrestleMania 37.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS – LIVE NOW: ROYAL RUMBLE FALLOUT, TWO TITLE MATCHES!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com's live coverage of WWE Monday Night Raw. Two championship matches are scheduled for tonight's show as Bobby Lashley defends the U.S. title against Riddle and the Hurt Business defends the Raw Tag Team titles against Lucha House Party. Plus we hear from Edge and all the fallout from last night's Royal Rumble.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
February 1, 2021
News On Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest’s Main Roster Status Following Royal Rumble
It looks like Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley will be sticking around the WWE main roster following their impressive performances at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view this past Sunday night.
According to a report from PWInsider.com, Priest appearing in the men’s Rumble match and Ripley appearing in the women’s bout were meant to be the official main roster debuts for both Superstars.
At this time, there is no indication which brand either will land on going forward.
Ripley has spent some time away from NXT in the past. While reigning as the NXT Women’s Champion in early 2020, she appeared on Monday Night Raw challenging Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair. The two ended up having arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend, wherein Flair won the title from Ripley.
Our #WWENXT heart is conflicted. 😥
Toni Storm is OUT, but @RheaRipley_WWE is IN the #RoyalRumble Match! pic.twitter.com/trfQVouXA7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
Both Rhea Ripley and Priest had extremely impressive performances in their respect Rumble matches on Sunday.
Ripley entered the bout at #14 and proceeded to eliminate seven competitors, including Alexa Bliss, Toni Storm, Charlotte Flair and WWE/TNA women’s legend Victoria. She made it to the final two in a great back-and-forth exchange with eventual 2021 winner Bianca Belair.
As for Damian Priest, while he didn’t make it quite as far as his fellow NXT call-up, he did manage to eliminate four Superstars including the returning Kane! He also assisted rapper Bad Bunny in performing a dive off the top rope to the floor, before being eliminated by Bobby Lashley.
Show them how we do it, @ArcherOfInfamy! 🏹 #RoyalRumble #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/A35yUMT7Ns
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 1, 2021
WWE
John Cena Shoots Down WrestleMania 37 Appearance: “There Is No Logistical Way”
Bad news for John Cena fans hoping to see the “Cenation” leader at WrestleMania 37.
The 16-time world champion spoke with Sports Illustrated this week to promote his upcoming Mountain Dew Major Melon commercial, which will air this Sunday during the Super Bowl.
Cena is currently in Vancouver working on the HBO Max series Peacemaker. He plays the titular character in a spinoff from The Suicide Squad movie arriving later this year. Both projects feature Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn at the helm.
Unfortunately, due to the show’s shooting schedule and the unique logistics of filming a project during the COVID-19 pandemic, it looks like Cena jumping on a plane to Tampa this April is very unlikely.
Cena told SI’s Justin Barrasso, “Given the quarantine regulations, if I were to leave Canada, upon return I would have to quarantine for another two weeks. Essentially, that would shut production down. Strictly based on the letter of the law right now, there is no logistical way I can be there. We film now until July.”
To be fair we are talking about pro-wrestling, so there’s always the chance Cena will find a way to make a surprise appearance somehow. If not, this will be the first time since WrestleMania X8 in 2002 that he does not appear at the company’s biggest event of the year.
