Two Dusty Cup Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE 205 Live

The 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue this Friday evening on WWE 205 Live with two more first round matches.

While the big man definitely doesn’t make the 205-pound weight limit, Killian Dain has been given a free pass for one night as he’ll team up with Drake Maverick to battle Curt Stallion and August Grey. The winners will advance to the second round to face the freshly debuted MSK (fka The Rascalz), Nash Carter and Wes Lee.

Also announced for Friday’s show is Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza of Legado del Fantasma taking on The Bollywood Boyz. The winners will advance to the second round to meet either Imperium or the Lucha House Party.

WWE 205 Live airs at 10PM ET exclusively on the WWE Network immediately following Friday Night Smackdown.