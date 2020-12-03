Two Finalists Emerge From Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale

MJF and Orange Cassidy emerged as the two finalists in the second annual Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale tonight, kicking off a special “Winter is Coming” edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

The rather unique battle royale debuted in 2019 and bestowed a $45,000 diamond ring to the very first winner, the notorious Maxwell Jacob Friedman. The Burberry-clad loudmouth with now face off against Orange Cassidy next Wednesday night on Dynamite to determine who will leave with the ring.

The match told multiple stories and set up for some potentially interesting future feuds on AEW television. Scorpio Sky eliminated Shawn Spears after weeks of tension, and even violence between the two. Spears then later returned to the ring, attacking Sky with a loaded up glove to set up his elimination.

The Dark Order continued to prove their loyalty to prospective new member Hangman Page. The cultish faction has been pursuing the lost and brooding cowboy for quite some time, and actually caught Page as he was being thrown out of the ring, saving him from elimination.

Miro also looked very impressive throughout the entire battle royale. He threw over several stars including Matt Hardy, Marq Quen and Joey Janela before finding himself in a 3-on-1 brawl against the Inner Circle; a mountain that proved just a bit too much for the “Bulgarian Brute” to climb.