Two “Major Announcements” Teased For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE NXT

Two “major announcements” will be made by NXT General Manager William Regal on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT television, although what those announcements are remains a total mystery.

Earlier today WWE announced that the next NXT TakeOver special would be held on Sunday, October 4 just one week after Clash of Champions.

With Finn Balor winning the NXT Championship last week, and two title matches on tonight’s show, it’s likely we’ll see some big moves towards putting together the next TakeOver match card. Regal also noted that tonight’s show would be about “new opportunities”.