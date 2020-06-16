WWE has announced several major segments for WWE Raw next week with two championship matches being set as well as Rey Mysterio’s return.

Rey Mysterio has been off WWE Raw ever since his face was smashed into the steel stairs by Seth Rollins. However, he has appeared on the show consistently via satellite in order to continue their feud.

Mysterio was on the show last night via satellite as he spoke with Seth Rollins, trying to convince him to leave his son alone. However, Dominik had other plans as he appeared in the WWE PC itself, attacking Rollins and launching him into the stairs. He then managed to avoid both Murphy and Austin Theory to escape and get one over on the group.

While Dominik did a great job, his father will be taking over from here as it was confirmed by WWE that the Master of the 619 will be back next week.

As well as that, both the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships and the Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line.

The Street Profits will put their titles on the line against their good friends and rivals, The Viking Raiders. After weeks of trying to determine who the better team is, the returning Big Show gave them the idea to settle the situation with a title match.

The IIconics will also get a shot at Tag Team gold next week as they compete against whoever manages to leave WWE NXT with the titles. Sasha Banks and Bayley will be defending the titles tomorrow night against the team of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart.