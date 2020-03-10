Two Matches Added To ROH 18th Anniversary PPV, Jeff Cobb Replacing Adam Brooks

Ring of Honor has announced two new matches, as well as a big change to a third match for their upcoming 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.
PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises will team up to take on Rey Horus and Alex Zayne. As previously announced, Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon will also be challenging for the ROH World Tag Team titles.
Eli Isom vs. Bully Ray has also been added to the card. Adam Brooks was originally scheduled to face Slex in singles competition, but Brooks has been pulled from the card due to “travel issues”. Slex will now take on Jeff Cobb. Good luck dude.
ROH 18th Anniversary will air live on FITE TV this Friday, March 13th from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets on sale at ROHWrestling.com.
ROH World Championship Match
Rush (c) vs. Mark Haskins
ROH Television Championship Match
Dragon Lee (c) vs. Bandido
ROH Tag Team Championship Match
Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Marty Scurll & Flip Gordon
The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & Joe Hendry
PCO & Brody King vs. Rey Horus & Alex Zayne
Dealer’s Choice Match
Dan Maff vs. Kenny King vs. Shane Taylor vs. Bateman
Jeff Cobb vs. Slex
Eli Isom vs. Bully Ray
Nicole Savoy vs. Session Moth Martina