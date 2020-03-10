Two Matches Added To ROH 18th Anniversary PPV, Jeff Cobb Replacing Adam Brooks

Ring of Honor has announced two new matches, as well as a big change to a third match for their upcoming 18th Anniversary pay-per-view.

PCO and Brody King of Villain Enterprises will team up to take on Rey Horus and Alex Zayne. As previously announced, Marty Scurll and Flip Gordon will also be challenging for the ROH World Tag Team titles.

Eli Isom vs. Bully Ray has also been added to the card. Adam Brooks was originally scheduled to face Slex in singles competition, but Brooks has been pulled from the card due to “travel issues”. Slex will now take on Jeff Cobb. Good luck dude.

ROH 18th Anniversary will air live on FITE TV this Friday, March 13th from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets on sale at ROHWrestling.com.