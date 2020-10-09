Two Matches Announced For 200th Episode Of WWE 205 Live

The WWE 205 Live brand celebrates its 200th episode this evening immediately following Friday Night Smackdown, featuring two battles between the show’s past and present.
In the first of two matches, former Cruiserweight and Tag Team Champion The Brian Kendrick battles Ashante “Thee” Adonis, formerly known as Tehuti Miles. Ariya Daivari will also face Jake Atlas in singles competition.
