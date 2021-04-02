Two Matches Announced For 4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Including Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky’s New Tag Team

All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for the April 5 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.

The issues between Matt Hardy and The Dark Order continue as Big Money Matt makes his Dark and Dark: Elevation debut in a singles match against Alan “5” Angels. This one came together on Twitter when Hardy threatened to take out his frustrations on every single member of the “cult freaks” starting with Angels, and Tony Khan booked the match.

The so-called “Face of the Revolution” Scorpio Sky and “All Ego” Ethan Page revealed this past Wednesday that they would be teaming up going forward. That starts on Elevation next week as the two take on Matt and Mike Sydal.

Expect more matches to be announced for the show later today. AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.