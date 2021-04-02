AEW
Two Matches Announced For 4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Including Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky’s New Tag Team
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for the April 5 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.
The issues between Matt Hardy and The Dark Order continue as Big Money Matt makes his Dark and Dark: Elevation debut in a singles match against Alan “5” Angels. This one came together on Twitter when Hardy threatened to take out his frustrations on every single member of the “cult freaks” starting with Angels, and Tony Khan booked the match.
OUTSTANDING, @TonyKhan! I’m gonna hurt you on #AEWDarkElevation this Monday, @Alan_V_Angels. https://t.co/hus60YEoOs
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 1, 2021
The so-called “Face of the Revolution” Scorpio Sky and “All Ego” Ethan Page revealed this past Wednesday that they would be teaming up going forward. That starts on Elevation next week as the two take on Matt and Mike Sydal.
Expect more matches to be announced for the show later today. AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.
STF Underground Episode 99 – Taking A Look Back At Dynamite 18 Months Later, Hall Of Fame Conversations, Peacock Editing Content
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground! This is episode 99 of STF Underground!
In this episode, dougEwrestling is gone again and Dan Ryno and Mr. Main Event have taken over to talk about all things wrestling! Here are some of the topics covered:
- Taking a look at AEW Dynamite 18 months in
- What’s Gotten Better?
- What’s Gotten Worse?
- Does the WWE Hall Of Fame Actually Mean Anything?
- Should Peacock be editing content from the WWE Network?
- & Much more!
Edge Discusses Christian Cage Joining AEW “I Want Him To Be Happy”
Despite his return at the WWE Royal Rumble this year, Christian Cage opted to sign with AEW, and Edge has given his thoughts on that situation
Christian was a surprise entrant into the Rumble this year, which saw him reunite with his former tag team partner and real-life best friend Edge, who went on to win the match. From that point, most presumed Christian would return to WWE for a final run, but instead, he opted to sign with All Elite Wrestling.
When speaking with Sports Illustrated’s media podcast, the Rated R Superstar discussed Christian moving on, and he admitted that he just wants his friend to be happy, no matter where that might be.
“I’m not bummed. I want him to be happy and I want him to get the respect that he deserves because I’d like for him to get the on-air respect that the locker room shows him. If you ask anyone within our industry, he’s a name where people go, ‘Man, that dude.’ Watch Steve [Austin] and Randy [Orton] talk about [Christian] and what he brings to the table. I want him to be wherever he’s going to get that respect. Whatever the initials are, he’s my best friend and I want him to be happy and do what I’m hopefully able to do, which is go out on your own terms and see this thing through properly instead of ‘you’re done.’ We’ve both been in that scenario,” said Edge. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Christian Cage competed in his first singles match on AEW Dynamite this week, defeating Frankie Kazarian in an excellent singles match. Meanwhile, Edge is heading towards WWE WrestleMania 37 where he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in a triple threat match also featuring Daniel Bryan.
Two Big Names Return During AEW’s First ‘Arcade Anarchy’ Match
The first ever Arcade Anarchy match proved to be every bit as wild and unpredictable as expected.
Kip Sabian and the “Best Man” Miro went to war against Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy with a myriad of arcade cabinets and classic games surrounding the ring. There was even a ticket booth with special prizes like steel chairs and kendo sticks.
Sabian was put head-first through a Whack-a-Mole machine, Taylor was powerbombed through LEGOs that came out of a stuffed bear, and in a major surprise, Kris Statlander popped out of a crane machine to even the odds against the “Superbad Girl” Penelope Ford.
Statlander has been out of action since last June after sustaining an ACL injury. She immediately left her mark, sending Ford crashing through an air hockey table with a deadly Michinoku Driver off the apron. She wasn’t the only big return in the AEW Dynamite main event.
Just when it looked like Miro had the match won, Trent rolled up in a white minivan to save the day! He’s also been out since December with a partially torn pectoral muscle. This also marked the Dynamite return of Trent’s mom Sue.
.@SexyChuckieT from the sky! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/0p92paVOP8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
.@orangecassidy & @SexyChuckieT throwing everything at @ToBeMiro! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/GmOQPXByqK
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
NOT THE LEGOS! 😱
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/nSxSdcyiy6
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
.@callmekrisstat is BACK! Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/hDvUVrQ250
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
TRENT? & TRENT'S MOM ARE BACK!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama.@trentylocks @sueshulo pic.twitter.com/OX2uPPJwWa
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
"You got to give the people what they want!" – @ShutUpExcalibur.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/46Ki6GgfG8
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 1, 2021
