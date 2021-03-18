Two Matches Announced For NXT UK: Prelude During WrestleMania Week

WWE announced on Thursday that NXT UK will have a special card titled “Prelude” before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver hits the air on Peacock on Thursday, April 8.

Headlining NXT UK: Prelude will be Rampage Brown challenging WALTER for the NXT UK Championship. This will be WALTER’s first defense since January 14 when he defeated A-Kid.

Additionally, Tyler Bate will clash with rival Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup number one contender’s match. The winner will receive a future Heritage Cup Championship match against A-Kid.

Expect more match announcements in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.