Two Matches Announced For NXT UK: Prelude During WrestleMania Week

Published

1 hour ago

on

WWE announced on Thursday that NXT UK will have a special card titled “Prelude” before NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver hits the air on Peacock on Thursday, April 8.

Headlining NXT UK: Prelude will be Rampage Brown challenging WALTER for the NXT UK Championship. This will be WALTER’s first defense since January 14 when he defeated A-Kid.


Additionally, Tyler Bate will clash with rival Noam Dar in a Heritage Cup number one contender’s match. The winner will receive a future Heritage Cup Championship match against A-Kid.

Expect more match announcements in the coming weeks. Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest.

Women’s Tag Title Match, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly Segment Set For 3/24 WWE NXT

Published

6 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart have their first title defense scheduled for next week’s March 24th episode of WWE NXT.

While celebrating their win in a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Moon and Blackheart were interrupted by The Robert Stone Brand. Aliyah and Jessi Kamea reminded the champs that they can lose the titles just as fast as they won them.


The cockiness continued as The Robert Stone Brand issued a challenge for a title match next week. It didn’t take long at all for the champions to accept.

Another women’s tag match slated next week’s show will pit Io Shirai and Zoey Stark against Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez. It’s expected that Gonzalez will sign the contract next week to secure a title match against Shirai at TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

Additionally, William Regal is demanding Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly show up to the CWC for a solution to their dangerous rivalry.

We’ll have complete coverage of NXT right here at ProWrestling.com.

Cesaro Praises Top Smackdown Superstar For “Making Everybody Better”

Published

9 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Cesaro

Cesaro recently took the time to heap praise onto his fellow WWE SmackDown star, Daniel Bryan, claiming he makes everybody better.

Cesaro spoke with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT where he discussed Daniel Bryan in detail, admitting that he is the type of person everyone wants to have around.


“Daniel Bryan is incredible to have around the locker room. I think I speak for everyone when I say he’s one of those guys that you want to have around.

“He’s so smart and so good that he makes everybody better because they have to step up their game. And that’s what I would like to be. He’s been around – I mean, I’ve known him forever, almost 15 years – his ability to create momentum is second to none.

“We were heading into WrestleMania and people were like ‘oh, he’s losing, he’s losing momentum’ – no he didn’t. He just turns it around like that [clicks his fingers]. He switches momentum and now he’s facing Roman Reigns – as he should – at Fastlane.

“So it’s great to have him around and to me, having the support of somebody like Daniel Bryan, you don’t just get it over night. You have to prove yourself night after night after night. So it may take a while to get there with Bryan, but it’s well worth it.”

He continued by stating that there’s no bigger compliment than people wanting to work with someone, and that is the case with Bryan. He also stated that he tries to make everything as memorable as possible, even if it’s just a small segment.

“It’s awesome. There’s no bigger compliment than people being like ‘I want to have a feud or do something with that guy’ because he’s always making the best out of every situation no matter what.

“Whether it’s two minutes, 10 minutes or 30 minutes, I always try to make it as memorable as possible no matter what and I think that’s the important part. That’s how you should approach life, you want to make the best out of it otherwise it’s wasted time and you’ll never get that time back.”

Andrade Confirms He Asked For WWE Release, Comments On His Future

Published

10 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Andrade

Andrade has come out publicly to confirm the recent reports that he has requested his release from WWE, admitting he doesn’t know what is next.

It was previously reported that the former WWE NXT & United States Champion had handed in his request to leave the company, and that request was denied by the company. However, Andrade had remained silent on the subject.


However, today he has taken to Twitter to confirm that the rumors are true, and while he doesn’t know what is next, he simply wants to make his dreams come true. Andrade also thanked the fans for their support.

Andrade last competed in a match on the October 12 episode of WWE Raw, where he was defeated by Angel Garza, while he was taken out by The Fiend in order to undergo a minor procedure. However, since that point, he has not been seen on television.

 

