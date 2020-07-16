Two Matches Announced For WWE NXT Next Week, Karrion Kross In Action

Karrion Kross returns to action next Wednesday night on WWE NXT, in what could be his biggest challenge since upsetting Tomasso Ciampa in mere moments at NXT Takeover: In Your House.

Kross sent a message by way of Scarlett tonight, appearing after Keith Lee successfully defended both the NXT Championship and North American Championship against his old rival, Dominik Dijakovic. Scarlett left behind the remains of their signature hourglass that the champion destroyed in a display of dominance weeks prior.

Later in the show, Dijakovic was interviewed following his loss to the champ-champ, and shared his thoughts on a potential collision between the two heavyweight juggernauts. Kross then appeared out of the shadows and beat the holy hell out of him.

Message sent.

Karrion Kross and Dominik Dijakovic will colllide next Wednesday night in singles action. Also announced for the show is a collision between the hulking Killian Dain and the eternally bizarre Dexter Lumis. That is, if the Robert Stone Brand can come through on its promise to set the match up as a favor for Dain.