Two Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2020

Ring of Honor will hold its final pay-per-view of the year with Final Battle on Friday, December 18.

Headlining the event will be Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Brody King. Rush has held the title since late February of this year. Meanwhile, King continues his ascent after once holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the same time in 2019.

Additionally, EC3 will make his ROH pay-per-view debut when he goes one-on-one with Jay Briscoe. Following his brief return to Impact, EC3 made his Ring of Honor debut in October. He unsuccessfully teamed with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team match before beating Jay by disqualification at the end of November. Jay has competed at Final Battle events since 2003.

Want to watch Final Battle for free? We’re giving away one free Fite code to a lucky Twitter user who follows us and retweets the tweet below before December 18.

🚨🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨🚨 We'll give away a free code to watch #ROHFinalBattle on @FiteTV to one lucky person that follows us @prowrestlingcom & RTs this between now and 12/18. Who doesn't like free wrestling!? Don't be a Melvin and hit that RT button. pic.twitter.com/gMSRleNf79 — prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) November 24, 2020

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest ROH Final Battle updates.