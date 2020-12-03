Ring of Honor
Two Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle 2020
Ring of Honor will hold its final pay-per-view of the year with Final Battle on Friday, December 18.
Headlining the event will be Rush defending the ROH World Championship against Brody King. Rush has held the title since late February of this year. Meanwhile, King continues his ascent after once holding the ROH World Tag Team and Six-Man Tag Team Championship at the same time in 2019.
Additionally, EC3 will make his ROH pay-per-view debut when he goes one-on-one with Jay Briscoe. Following his brief return to Impact, EC3 made his Ring of Honor debut in October. He unsuccessfully teamed with The Briscoes in a six-man tag team match before beating Jay by disqualification at the end of November. Jay has competed at Final Battle events since 2003.
Want to watch Final Battle for free? We’re giving away one free Fite code to a lucky Twitter user who follows us and retweets the tweet below before December 18.
🚨🚨 GIVEAWAY 🚨🚨
We'll give away a free code to watch #ROHFinalBattle on @FiteTV to one lucky person that follows us @prowrestlingcom & RTs this between now and 12/18.
Who doesn't like free wrestling!? Don't be a Melvin and hit that RT button. pic.twitter.com/gMSRleNf79
— prowrestlingcom (@prowrestlingcom) November 24, 2020
Mike Bennett Discusses His Return To Ring Of Honor
Mike Bennett shocked the world this week when he returned to Ring Of Honor, and he recently discussed his decision to return.
Bennett returned this week to help his former ROH tag team partner, Matt Taven from being attacked by Bateman and Vincent, with the former Kingdom members hugging at the end of the show.
Bennett then sat down with Taven to discuss exactly why he has chosen to come back to Ring Of Honor.
“Coming back, I’ve noticed that I’m a big fan of the sport of professional wrestling. I’m a student, I’m a fan. So I’ve been watching Ring of Honor for as long as I can remember and especially when I left I kept tabs on you. I’ve always kept tabs on you because that’s what friends do, that’s what family does. The one thing that just kept coming back to me, coming back to me, coming back to me was there’s something missing with Matt. There’s something not there, there’s something I feel like I could help with and it wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the ring. It wasn’t because you weren’t getting it done in the gym. It wasn’t anything else except for the fact you needed someone to have your back and I made sure I had your back… I don’t take things for granted anymore. When I first started here, a part of me felt like everything should just come to me. Everything should just be given to me. But you realize that, as you go through, that’s not how life works. That’s damn sure not how Ring Of Honor works. Ring Of Honor is just like life. You have to work your ass off to get what you want,” Bennett said. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions.)
Mike Bennett Returns To Ring Of Honor
Mike Bennett is back in Ring Of Honor! The former WWE Superstar has returned to ROH during the most recent television episode.
At the very end of the show, Bennett hit the ring to make a surprise return to the promotion as he saved his former Kingdom stablemate, Matt Taven from an attack by Bateman and Vincent.
The two men have a huge history together as part of The Kingdom from 2014-2015 and are actually former ROH Tag Team Champions together. The show ended with them embracing, and it seems that fans can expect another run from them in the future.
. @realmikebennett is back! I repeat… Mike Bennett is back!! 😳#WatchROH
Watch the full episode for FREE here: https://t.co/i2jLIRJRhr pic.twitter.com/xf6vdy4NZ5
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 24, 2020
Ring Of Honor Reveals Every Title Will Be Defended At ROH Final Battle
Ring Of Honor has revealed that every single title will be on the line during this years ROH Final Battle event in December.
This year, the Final Battle PPV will take place on December 18, and it was announced in the Eck’s Files, it was confirmed that every single ROH Title will be on the line at this how.
Jonathan Gresham will have to pull double duty on the show as he defends both his Pure Title and the World Tag Team Titles alongside Jay Lethal. As well as that, fans can expect to see World Television Champion, Dragon Lee in action, along with the World Six-Man Tag Team Champions, MexiSquad.
Of course, the ROH World Champion, RUSH will also be in action on the night, defending his title. It was also revealed that Tony Deppen has signed to compete at the event, having recently been involved in the Pure Title tournament.
