Two Matches & Roman Reigns Segment Set For Friday Night Smackdown

WWE has announced Alexa Bliss vs. Lacey Evans and Intercontinental Champion Jeff Hardy vs. Sami Zayn in a non-title match for this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.

Bliss is the latest Superstar to be “altered” by coming into contact with The Fiend. Last week she was ringside in support of her best friend Nikki Cross, and delivered Wyatt’s signature Sister Abigail to a defeated Evans after her match.

Hardy is set to defend his IC title at Clash of Champions in a triple threat match against Zayn, who believes himself to be the legitimate champion as he never technically lost or returned the title when he was forced to vacate the belt earlier this year.

Also set for Smackdown is Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who will be appearing on the show alongside Paul Heyman for what is sure to be an intriguing in-ring interview.