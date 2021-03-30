Two Matches Set For Final Raw Before WrestleMania 37

WWE will present the final episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 37 next Monday, April 5. So far, two matches have been announced for that show.

Days before his title defense against Drew McIntyre, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is slated to take on his former Hurt Business teammate, Cedric Alexander. The faction imploded on this week’s Raw, which led to Lashley defeating Shelton Benjamin later in the night.

The former Raw Tag Team Champion wants his turn next week.

Additionally, in a less-than-original angle, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax have issued a challenge to face WrestleMania opponents Asuka and Rhea Ripley in a tag team match. Ripley accepted the challenge after laying Asuka out during their contract signing.

As of this writing, Jax and Baszler do not have a confirmed WrestleMania match.

We’ll have complete coverage of Monday Night Raw right here at ProWrestling.com.