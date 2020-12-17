Two Matches Set For MLW Kings Of Colosseum Event

Welcome to this week’s coverage of MLW Fusion, courtesy of an early copy of the show sent to us by Major League Wrestling. You can watch the entire episode above. MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube and fubu Sports Network, as well as Saturdays at 10:00 PM ET on beIN SPORTS.

MLW Fusion Results

December 9, 2020

Zenshi vs. Calvin Tankman

A clash opposites here between the high-flying cruiserweight from Chile and one of wrestling’s best emerging super heavyweights. Zenshi tries for a few dropkicks and some flashy offense out of the gate, but it doesn’t have much effect. He tries for a sunset flip, Tankman won’t go down, so he catches him with an enzuigiri instead. Zenshi hits the ropes looking to follow up, but runs right into a one-arm slam. Tankman hurls him across the ring with ease and starts talking trash, telling the “little guy” to get back up. Zenshi blocks a suplex with knee strikes, follows with a spin kick and a delayed handspring flash kick off the ropes. He climbs the ropes and looks to fly with a 450, but Tankman catches him with a spinning back fist. Tankman Driver connects. It’s over.

Winner: Calvin Tankman

After the match, Tankman tells us we just got a small taste of what “Heavyweight Hustle” looks like. He has come to MLW to take on the best in the world, put them down and make money to feed his babies at home. Good promo.

Selina de la Renta is overlooking some Aztec ruins and says that her journey for revenge has taken her to the darkest corners of Mexico. She is looking for a man who is said to have been reborn one thousand times, who lost his entire family in an earthquake when he was just a small boy. A man who came back to Earth to dominate and become a god, only to have his Temple taken away. Hold on, we’ve definitely heard this story before… Selina takes out a dagger, licks it, and summons someone called Pasquel Mendoza.

The announcers play up like they’re not sure what’s going on, but Lucha Underground buffs will know that Pasquel Mendoza was the name of the man behind the myth of Mil Muertes.

Violence Is Forever (Kevin Ku & Dominic Garrini) vs. Dugan & Martyr

Kevin Ku is announced as the latest member of Team Filthy, with Tom Lawlor scoring this team to ringside. Violence is Forever is great, and I’ve gotten to work on video content for them at Warrior Wrestling in Chicago. Good addition to the roster.

Garrini starts the match by quickly throwing Dugan across the ring with armdrags. He shoots in and slams Dugan down hard, raining down with big slaps across the face and elbow strikes. Tags made on both sides. Kevin Ku takes Martyr off his feet with hard knife-edge chops while maintaining wrist control, over and over. Garrini back in to hit a gutwrench suplex for two. Dugan tags himself back in but runs into a flurry of kicks from VIF. They hit a superkick variation of Chasing the Dragon to win.

Winners: Violence is Forever

Low Ki is interviewed. He says his strategy against Richard Holliday tonight is simple. He’s going to keep it clean and knock his head off his shoulders. There’s a lot of ways he can put the man down.

Lio Rush interviews himself in his $100,000 car. He’s on the way to the studio to record a new hit, but is taking some time to bless the MLW fans. Lio claims to be all for “Hot Fire” Myron Reed, the Young GOAT, but says Myron has forgotten a few things. Mainly that he doesn’t get to decide when and where he shows up. He turns down the challenge for a match on 12/23, but tells Court Bauer to set up a match for January 2021. “God dammit I’m coming to collect!”

Alicia Atout interviews MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone. Hammerstone won’t deny that CONTRA’s new masked man is an absolute monster, and he won’t deny that he’s hurting right now, but none of that scares him. He announces that he’s been cleared to return to active competition, and demands to be put in the ring with Mads Kruger.

Opera Cup Semifinals

Richard Holliday vs. Low Ki

Holliday immediately rushes Low Ki and backs him into the corner, stomping him with boots repeatedly. Low Ki escapes but is quickly taken back into the corner, taking a half dozen elbow strikes to the jaw before the ref splits them up.

Low Ki fires back with loud knife-edge chops. He ducks a clothesline and keeps firing with strikes and chops, but Holliday catches him rushing in and drops his neck over the top rope. Holliday with a shoulder tackle for one. He starts driving his knee into his opponent’s back and stomping on the ankle, trying to find a weakness.

Low Ki finds a kick to the side of the head, giving himself a breather. Holliday connects with a big backbreaker, and is right back in control. He slaps on a side headlock, but Low Ki has it scouted and counters into a chokehold. Holliday gets in the ropes to break the hold, but Low Ki is right on top of him stomping a mudhole in the corner. He runs in but takes a stiff elbow to the jaw. Both men down.

Holliday is up first and sets up for a brainbuster, but Low Ki wriggles free and catches him with an enzuigiri, rocking the big man. Holliday staggers, but comes off the ropes with a huge clothesline that turns him inside out. Low Ki won’t stay down and keeps chipping away with stiff kicks. He comes off the ropes but gets scooped up for a HUGE powerbomb! 1… 2… NO!

Holliday gets in the ref’s face. He tries for a double underhook, but is driven back into the ropes. Low Ki starts with mounted elbows in the corner, but is driven backwards into a spinebuster for another close call. Holliday tries for a brainbuster again but the knee gives out. Ki catches him with a shotgun dropkick into the turnbuckles, climbs the ropes – and connects with Warrior’s Wrath! 1… 2… 3.

Winner: Low Ki

It is officially announced that Myron Reed vs. Lio Rush for the MLW World Middleweight Championship will take place at MLW Kings Of Colosseum on January 6, 2021.

MLW World Tag Team Title Match

The Von Erichs (c) vs. CONTRA Unit (Jacob Fatu & Simon Gotch)

Things break down into a wild brawl before the ring announcer is even able to finish his job, spilling all around ringside. Gotch hits Ross with a suplex on the floor, while Fatu is sent back through the curtain like a lawn dart.

Back in the ring the bell finally rings as Gotch and Ross roll back inside and continue fighting. Fatu returns and tags in, dropping knees on Ross’ back and working him over in the challenger’s corner. He pretends to give the man a bit of space, but then drops him with a superkick instead. In comes Gotch, who locks on an armbar and wrenches it in awkward directions.

The mugging continues. At one point Fatu is caught by the ref just biting down on Ross’ hand, before Gotch kicks him in the throat. Nasty. Ross finally shows signs of life and fires off with big elbow strikes and an enzuigiri, but he’s cut off from making the tag. Brainbuster from Gotch. Senton from Fatu.

After a few more minutes of totally one-sided offense from CONTRA, Ross finally low bridges Fatu over the ropes and makes the hot tag. Marshal lights up Gotch with forearm strikes and a big dropkick. Running clothesline in the corner. Big lariat connects. Spinebuster, jacknife cover, but Fatu breaks it up with a running senton

All four men brawl around the ring again. Ross sends Fatu flying outside with a hurricanrana. Marshall puts the Claw on him and chokeslams the world champion through a table! The ref calls for the bell.

Decision: No Contest

Violence is Forever rushes down to ringside and attacks the Von Erichs and CONTRA. The rest of Team Filthy joins them. Jordan Oliver joins in the fight and it turns into a wild brawl between a dozen people as the show goes off the air.