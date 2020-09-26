Two Pure Title Tournament Matches Set For This Week’s ROH Wrestling TV

Ring of Honor has announced two more first round matches for the upcoming episode of ROH Wrestling Television, as the critically acclaimed Pure Title Tournament continues.

The “Last Real Man” Silas Young battles Fred Yehi, while Josh Woods takes on Kenny King, with the winners advancing to the semifinals. They will face the winners of the next week’s tournament matches, which will be the conclusion of the opening round.

ROH Wrestling TV airs every weekend, but for those without access to a local Sinclair station you can watch new episodes on Monday at 7:00 PM ET and later on-demand, completely free on FITE TV.

Each hour-long episode so far has featured two tournament matches, with video packages diving deep into each competitor before their performance.

We have already seen Jay Lethal, David Finlay, Jonathan Gresham and Matt Sydal advance to the semifinals, which begin in two weeks.

https://twitter.com/ringofhonor/status/1309870611464949761?s=20