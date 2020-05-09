Two More Matches Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced two more matches for this Sunday’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, in addition to confirming the usual one-hour Kickoff Show.
In a seemingly random battle between two veteran former United States Champions, MVP returns to the ring to take on R-Truth. Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro has also been confirmed for the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, airing one hour prior on the WWE Network and all WWE social media platforms.
ALSO, @JEFFHARDYBRAND returns to the ring against @WWECesaro in the #MITB #Kickoff starting at 6 ET/3 PT on @WWENetwork! https://t.co/EwDA865Rxg
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020