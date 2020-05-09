Two More Matches Announced For WWE Money In The Bank

WWE has announced two more matches for this Sunday’s annual Money in the Bank pay-per-view, in addition to confirming the usual one-hour Kickoff Show.

In a seemingly random battle between two veteran former United States Champions, MVP returns to the ring to take on R-Truth. Jeff Hardy vs. Cesaro has also been confirmed for the Money in the Bank Kickoff Show, airing one hour prior on the WWE Network and all WWE social media platforms.