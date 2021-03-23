Two More Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 37, Update On Night 1 & Night 2 Matches

Two more singles matches are now confirmed for WrestleMania 37.

During this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw, Braun Strowman defeated Elias in a Fastlane rematch. Afterward, Shane McMahon struck an unflinching Strowman with his crutch. As it turned out, Shane was faking his knee injury all along.

Strowman then grabbed a mic and issued a challenge to face Shane at WrestleMania. McMahon accepted and said he would face Strowman in whatever match The Monster Among Men wanted. Regardless, Shane is confident he will win.

Additionally, WWE has confirmed Randy Orton will face “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania, with Alexa Bliss in The Fiend’s corner of course. A stipulation is speculated to be added to the match, but WWE has yet to announce one.

WWE has clarified some of the matches that will take place on Night 1 and Night 2. Below is the updated lineup, now featuring eight matches overall.