Two More Names Pick Up Wins In Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament, Updated Standings

Both Jake Atlas and KUSHIDA picked up their first wins in the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament this Wednesday night on WWE NXT.

Each wrestler will have three opportunities in the block round, so things are far from over. Once everyone has faced off, the wrestlers from each block with the best overall record will face off in the tournament finals, with the winner becoming Interim Cruiserweight Champion.

Also scheduled for this week’s broadcast is Jack Gallagher vs. El Hijo del Fantasmo, with the later making his television debut, so check back with us later tonight for updated standings.

Group A

Jake Atlas (1-0)

KUSHIDA (1-0)

Tony Nese (0-1)

Drake Maverick (0-1)

Group B