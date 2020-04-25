Two More Names Qualify For Money In The Bank Ladder Matches, Updated Card

Two more names have been officially confirmed for this year’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder matches, set to take place on May 10th at the company’s annual, titular pay-per-view event.

Lacey Evans defeated Sasha Banks on Friday Night Smackdown, and will join Asuka, Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, Dana Brooke and one more name to be determined next week, in a match between Mandy Rose and Carmella.

In the men’s ladder match, King Baron Corbin has also qualified and will join Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Apollo Crews and the winner of Daniel Bryan vs. Otis on next week’s Smackdown.

For the first time ever, this year’s Money in the Bank ladder matches will begin on the ground floor of WWE headquarters in Stamford, CT. The participants will have to brawl through the building to the roof of HQ, where the briefcases will be suspended on a rig.