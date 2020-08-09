Two More Names Revealed For AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

All Elite Wrestling has revealed another tag team set to compete in the ongoing AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament, currently airing on Monday nights at 7/6c on the promotion’s official YouTube account.

Last week, the debut episode saw the Nightmare Sisters, Brandi Rhodes and Allie, advance to the semifinals over the “Superbad Girl” Penelope Ford and Mel. The upstart team of Tay Conti and Anna Jay also advanced, scoring an unlikely victory over former AEW Women’s Champion Nyla Rose and Ariane Andrew.

The eight-team tournament is being called “The Deadly Draw” as the competitors are – at least in story – not being told who their partners are until the last minute.

We now know that the formidable duo of Ivelisse and Diamante will be team up together in a first round tournament bout this Monday, August 10. Diamante actually defeated Ivelisse in their first match on AEW Dynamite recently.