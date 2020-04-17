Taynara Conti & 3 More NXT Superstars Released From WWE (UPDATED)

NXT Superstars Taynara Conti, Nick Comoroto (aka Nick Ogarelli), Cesar Bononi and Mars Wang have been released from WWE, adding to the growing list of names affected by company-wide cutbacks that began on Wednesday.

Conti, a 24-year-old black belt judoka from Brazil, signed with WWE in 2016 and competed in both incarnations of the Mae Young Classic. She has wrestled occasionally on NXT television, most recently working a match with Candice LeRae in December.

Comoroto was trained at the World Famous Monster Factory, and debuted with WWE in 2019. They had recently been trying him out with different tag team partners at NXT live events.