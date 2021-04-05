WWE
Two Musical Performances Announced For WrestleMania 37
Bebe Rexha and Ash Costello are coming to WrestleMania.
WWE announced on Monday that Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Bebe Rexha will kick off WrestleMania 37 by performing “America The Beautiful” on Saturday, April 10.
This will mark Bebe Rexha’s second WWE appearance as she previously performed alongside Machine Gun Kelly and Sam Harris at Tribute to the Troops 2017.
. @BebeRexha to perform “America The Beautiful” at #WrestleMania 37 on Saturday!!! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/XyAeELOm8I
— Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) April 5, 2021
Additionally, Ash Costello of the band New Year’s Day announced that she will perform Rhea Ripley’s theme song, “Brutality,” live as The Nightmare makes her WrestleMania entrance on Sunday.
As of this writing, Ripley is the only WWE superstar confirmed to have a live entrance performance announced for the biggest show of the year.
View this post on Instagram
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest WrestleMania updates.
Wrestling News
Roman Reigns Discusses Dealing With Negativity From The WWE Universe
Roman Reigns has spoken about fan negativity following his decision to not compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year.
Roman opted out of working at WWE WrestleMania last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking time away from the ring to protect his health and his family, with Braun Strowman replacing him to face Goldberg on the night. Roman discussed to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he made the decision to discuss why he was pulling out of the show, and he would always choose his family over anything else.
“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media, and I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is,” Reigns said. “A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs, but we live in a world now where, like back in the day, you get punched in the mouth if you run your mouth the wrong way. Still a young man but [I’m] old enough to go through a generation like that to where people running their mouths wasn’t such a strong thing. It wasn’t such a big form of entertainment. People back then, they can actually back it up. There was some facts behind what they were saying. If there’s no credibility behind the s** you talk essentially, then you’re a nobody really.
“So for me, it was one of those things where I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time, and it was one of those ‘fall off the edge’ moments where people just say anything they want to say, but I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were and my reasons. When it comes to my family, I’ll never put anything before that. There’s been many times that I put my career and the opportunity to provide for them, but when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. It’s just not that important to me as long as we have our health, and we have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow. That’s all I care about.”
Roman said the decision split people, with some fans understanding, and others being massively negative and disrespectful towards him.
“It was just one of those things too where it was such a polarizing response because you have your fans who were saying, ‘You’re scared to do it,’ but then you also have your fans who are deep into the story or the character, and they’re like, ‘Don’t show up. Retire.’ Just being disrespectful towards my career and what I’ve done for our industry and our business, and that’s another thing that I won’t stand for. I think that’s what this whole past nine – 10 months displays. Anyone who has ever wished that negativity upon me or been one of those idiots like, ‘Man, I hope you break your leg. Blow your hip out so you can never compete or perform again.’ They just clearly don’t understand, and they’re misspoken because they didn’t understand what I bring to the table, what I bring to this business. And I think what I’ve done over the past nine months, there’s no more debate. It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business and this industry of sports entertainment.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
WWE
WWE Announces 2020 Warrior Award Recipient
WWE announced on Monday that Global Ambassador and former Tag Team Champion Titus O’Neil is the recipient of the 2020 Warrior Award.
O’Neil will officially receive the award during the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony streaming on Peacock this Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.
This news was first announced by the Tampa Bay Times. WWE.com then issued the following:
Titus O’Neil is one of the most philanthropic Superstars in WWE history. A fixture in the Tampa Bay community and passionate about giving back to families in need, O’Neil founded The Bullard Family Foundation, an organization that provides families and children in need with special moments, programs, and resources to help build character, develop relationships, and strengthen communities around them. In addition, O’Neil is an Ambassador for WWE, helping thousands of individuals through various nonprofits and WWE partners including Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Special Olympics. His passion for community and uplifting others inspired him to write his first book, “There’s No Such Thing as a Bad Kid: How I Went from Stereotype to Prototype,” in 2019. O’Neil is a Tampa Bay native and graduated from the University of Florida where he was a standout football player for the Gators.
“Titus is a dedicated father, humanitarian and WWE Global Ambassador. His unwavering passion to help others in need is simply unmatched,” said Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer. “Although he does not seek recognition, I am thrilled that his work will be spotlighted to WWE fans around the world.”
Joining Titus O’Neil in the 2020 class will be William Shatner, JBL, The Bella Twins, Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and the nWo (Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Sean Waltman).
