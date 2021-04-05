Two Musical Performances Announced For WrestleMania 37

Roman Reigns has spoken about fan negativity following his decision to not compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year.

Roman opted out of working at WWE WrestleMania last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, taking time away from the ring to protect his health and his family, with Braun Strowman replacing him to face Goldberg on the night. Roman discussed to Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show that he made the decision to discuss why he was pulling out of the show, and he would always choose his family over anything else.

“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media, and I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is,” Reigns said. “A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs, but we live in a world now where, like back in the day, you get punched in the mouth if you run your mouth the wrong way. Still a young man but [I’m] old enough to go through a generation like that to where people running their mouths wasn’t such a strong thing. It wasn’t such a big form of entertainment. People back then, they can actually back it up. There was some facts behind what they were saying. If there’s no credibility behind the s** you talk essentially, then you’re a nobody really. “So for me, it was one of those things where I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time, and it was one of those ‘fall off the edge’ moments where people just say anything they want to say, but I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were and my reasons. When it comes to my family, I’ll never put anything before that. There’s been many times that I put my career and the opportunity to provide for them, but when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. It’s just not that important to me as long as we have our health, and we have the opportunity to wake up tomorrow. That’s all I care about.”

Roman said the decision split people, with some fans understanding, and others being massively negative and disrespectful towards him.