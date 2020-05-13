Two Names Advance In Impact #1 Contender’s Tournament, Matches Set For Next Week

An update on the ongoing tournament to find the next #1 contender to the Impact World Championship. Trey Miguel defeated Rohit Raju in a first round match, while TNA original “Supermex” Hernandez upset Madman Fulton to advance on Tuesday night’s edition of Impact Wrestling.

Sami Callihan vs. Michael Elgin and Rhino vs. Ken Shamrock has been announced for next week’s show on May 19th, in what will be the final two first round matches. It’s possible Shamrock may not be able to compete, however, as he was brutally attacked with a steel chair by Elgin.

The #1 contender’s tournament was announced last week, as current Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard did not attend the last set of Impact television tapings, nor the recent Impact Rebellion special where she was originally set to defend the belt in a triple threat match against Elgin and Eddie Edwards.