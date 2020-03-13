Two Names Reportedly Not Expected To Travel For WWE SmackDown Tonight

Even though WWE SmackDown will still be going ahead this evening, two major names are currently not expected to be travelling to Orlando, Florida.

The show might still be happening, but it is now taking place live from the WWE Performance Center where no fans will be allowed entry and only “essential” personnel will be required.

However, two major names might not be part of the show, according to a report by Forbes.com. That’s because neither Daniel Bryan or Paige are expected to be travelling to Orlando, Florida, and therefore won’t appear live-in person.

While Bryan is currently not expected to be on the show at all, Paige is still set to appear. According to the report, Paige is set to appear via Skype, unless she changes her mind in regards to travel.