Two New Japan Wrestlers Set To Miss Upcoming Events Due To Injury

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced injuries to both SHO and YOSHI-HASHI, following their performances in the ongoing 2020 New Japan Cup.

YOSHI-HASHI made it to the semifinals and did work the match injured, but they ran an angle where EVIL attacked him before the match and smashed his knee in between two chairs.

The actual match lasted roughly two minutes. They ended up being able to use the injury to make EVIL look like a monster going into the tournament semifinals with SANADA, and the upcoming match with Kazuchika Okada.

Both wrestlers will miss the New Japan Cup finals and this year’s Dominion event on July 11 & 12, respectively, and a timetable for their return has not been set at this point.