Two New Kickoff Show Matches Announced For WrestleMania 36

WWE has announced two new matches for this weekend’s WrestleMania 36 double-header, with both set to take place on WrestleMania Kickoff shows on Saturday and Sunday.

From the Monday Night Raw brand, Natalya and Liv Morgan will square off in singles action, marking the fifth match from the women’s division on this year’s card. Drew Gulak and Cesaro will also fight it out for the Smackdown brand.

WrestleMania Kickoff will air at 6PM ET on both Saturday, April 4th and Sunday, April 5th. It has still not been announced which of the matches will be airing on either show.