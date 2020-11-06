Two New Matches Announced For 11/10 Edition Of IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced two new matches for the November 10 episode, in addition to the four matches announced earlier this week. This will be the go-home show ahead of the IMPACT Plus Turning Point special on Saturday, November 14.
Newly Announced:
- Chris Bey vs. Eddie Edwards
- Reno Scum vs. Crazzy Steve & Fallah Bahh
Previously Announced:
- Karl Anderson vs. Josh Alexander
- X-Division Title Match: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP
- Acey Romero vs. Chris Sabin
- Madison Rayne & Tenille vs. Havok & Nevaeh