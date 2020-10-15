Two New Matches Confirmed For NXT Halloween Havoc

William Regal has announced two new matches for the upcoming Halloween Havoc-themed edition of WWE NXT set to take place on Wednesday, October 28.

Thanks to some last minute assistance from surprise ally Indi Hartwell and a pair of brass knucks, Candice LeRae defeated Shotzi Blackheart to once again become the number one contender to Io Shirai and the NXT Women’s Championship.

Regal has confirmed that the title match will take place at Halloween Havoc, a rematch from the recent NXT TakeOver 31 special. He also indicated that he was looking to add an additional stipulation to the encounter, but hasn’t quite put his finger on what that will be.

Raquel Gonzalez vs. Raquel Gonzalez has also been confirmed. As previously announced, the show will be hosted by the black-and-yellow brand’s spookiest Superstar, Shotzi Blackheart, although exactly what here responsibilities will be remain unclear.