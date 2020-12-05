WWE
Two New Matches Confirmed For WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
WWE has confirmed two new matches for this month’s Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view. Both were expected.
“The Viper” Randy Orton will go one-on-one with Bray Wyatt’s demonic alter ego “The Fiend”. This is the first match between the two Superstars since the 2017 WWE Payback event, but it will be the first time that Orton wrestles this current incarnation of Wyatt’s character.
Raw Women’s Champion Asuka and the “Ravishing Russian” Lana, unlikely duo as they might be, will get another chance at Nia Jax and the “Queen of Spades” Shayna Baszler, and this time the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships will be on the line.
Below is the updated lineup.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana
It’s expected that Roman Reigns will defend the Universal title against Kevin Owens at WWE TLC. It’s likely that match will be made official tonight on Friday Night Smackdown. Another potential bout
WWE
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens Official For WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship has been officially announced for the WWE TLC pay-per-view on Sunday, December 20.
Roman Reigns kicked off Friday Night Smackdown this evening with an in-ring interview hosted by Kayla Braxton. Kevin Owens interrupted the interview and nearly came to blows with Jey Uso, before issuing a challenge for the TLC title match.
The two Superstars have had a pair of inconsequential singles matches on Raw and Smackdown television over the last two years, but this will be their first major PPV match since their No Disqualification match at the 2017 Royal Rumble.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs
December 20, 2020
WWE Title Match
Drew McIntyre (c) vs. AJ Styles
Universal Title Match
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton
WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Asuka & Lana
Results
WWE Smackdown Live Coverage (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Battle Kevin Owens & Otis
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns teams with cousin Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis tonight, plus a rematch between King Corbin and Murphy. The show kicks off at 8:00 PM ET so join us then!
WWE Smackdown Results
December 4, 2020
The show begins with the entire roster, led by Vince McMahon, on the entrance ramp and a graphic in memory of Pat Patterson up on the tron. Michael Cole says a few heartfelt words and asks the WWE Universe to join them in a moment of silence and a ten bell salute to Pat. Rest in peace.
In-Ring Interview: Roman Reigns
Kayla Braxton opens Smackdown in the ring and hypes up her guest at this time… The most dominant performer of his generation… A five-time heavyweight champion… A former tag team, United States and Intercontinental champion… A future Hall of Famer… And the head of his table…
Universal Champion Roman Reigns slowly saunters to the ring – and I mean slower than Tetsuya Naito and the Undertaker put together – accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso. Heyman adds even more accolades to the champ’s official introductions, before Kayla sets up footage of all the chaos that happened last week between them and Kevin Owens. Go out of your way to find this video package, as it’s tremendous.
Kayla asks if Roman fears Kevin Owens. Roman says that this is the biggest opportunity in her life, they could have had a veteran like Michael Cole do this interview, but they took a chance on her and right now, she’s blowing it. Next question. Kayla said that many people believe Reigns is unfairly manipulating his cousin. The champion remains cool and says that Jey is one of the greatest tag team stars of all time, but what has he done this year? He’s not a manipulator, he’s a protector.
Roman get sick of answering questions and tells Paul to wrap up the interview for him. Heyman puts over the ratings and the metrics and says that things are trending upwards and it’s all because of this new and improved Jey Uso. Does that sound like manipulation?
Kevin Owens puts an end to all of the B.S. and gets in the ring, saying he doesn’t want to wait until tonight’s main event. Jey Uso gets in his face and tells him they can roll right now! KO laughs at him and says he’s not talking to the busboy, he’s talking to the head of the table, challenging Reigns to be a man and defend his Universal title against him at WWE TLC – unless he wants to do it right now.
Reigns says that Owens being on the island of relevancy will be the best thing that happens to his career, agreeing to the challenge at WWE TLC. As far as a fight right now goes, Reigns says that there’s a lady in the ring and tells Owens to grow up. The family leaves and Owens gets back on the mic, telling the champ to find his balls and stop being a bitch. Reigns doesn’t take the bait, and walks away.
Backstage
Backstage, Jey Uso tells Roman that he had to step up and accept Kevin Owens’ challenge because he was disrespecting their family. He apologizes for overstepping again, but Reigns actually told him that he understand, but there’s always consequences for every action.
WWE
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 205 Live
WWE has announced that Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will take on the team of Kevin Owens and Otis in the main event of tonight’s new episode of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX.
BREAKING: #UniversalChampion @WWERomanReigns will team with Jey @WWEUsos to take on @FightOwensFight and @otiswwe TONIGHT on #SmackDown!
🕗 8/7c 📺 @FOXTV
— WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2020
Also confirmed for the show is an interview with Sasha Banks and Carmella, and a six-man Pat Patterson memorial match pitting Daniel Bryan, Rey Mysterio, and Big E against Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler, and Shinsuke Nakamura. Plus, we’ll see King Corbin vs. Murphy in a rematch from last week following the Mysterio family’s interference.
Following SmackDown, the hottest half-hour of action in 205 Live will air on the WWE Network. Two matches have been set for the show: Curt Stallion vs. Ariya Daivari, plus Ever-Rise vs. The Bollywood Boyz in a rematch from two weeks ago.
TONIGHT on #205Live:
➡️ @CurtStallion vs. @AriyaDaivariWWE
➡️ @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE vs. The @BollywoodBoyz https://t.co/77ij5OTqzs
📺 10/9 C on @WWENetwork
— 205 Live (@WWE205Live) December 4, 2020
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest news and results.
Roman Reigns vs Kevin Owens Official For WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
Two New Matches Confirmed For WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
WWE Smackdown Live Coverage (12/4): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso Battle Kevin Owens & Otis
New Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown, 205 Live
Jim Ross Recalls Having To Release Umaga From His WWE Contract
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Top Star Reportedly Pulled From WWE TLC Planned Main Event Due To Injury
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Winter Is Coming, War Is Here: Watch The New AEW Dynamite Cinematic Trailer
Liv Morgan Reacts To Her Return Match Being Inexplicably Scrapped (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Adam Cole vs Seth Rollins, Batista vs Rey Mysterio, Chairs Match, Owens vs Reigns
WWE Smackdown Videos: KO Snaps, Sasha Banks Attacks Carmella, Belair Gets A Win, Big E & More
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Signs Multi-Year, Full-Time Contract With All Elite Wrestling
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (12/2): Ladder Match With War Games Implication, Imperium Returns, More!
-
AEW2 days ago
BREAKING: ‘The Icon’ Sting Makes Shocking Debut In AEW Dynamite
-
WWE2 days ago
BREAKING: WWE Announces New P.C. Signings Including The Rascalz, Alex Zayne
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Legend Pat Patterson, Wrestling’s First Openly Gay Icon, Dead At 79
-
WWE2 days ago
An Outpouring Of Love & Gratitude: Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of WWE Legend Pat Patterson
-
AEW2 days ago
Don Callis Claims “AEW Screwed AEW” Following Controversial Title Change