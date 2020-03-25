Two Qualifying Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

WWE has announced two qualifying matches for this week’s episode of NXT television, which were actually pre-taped this past weekend at the Performance Center in Orlando.

Candice LeRae will take on Kayden Carter, and Xia Li will battle Aliyah. The winners will join Mia Yim, Chelsea Green and Tegan Nox in a future ladder match to determine the new #1 contender to the NXT Women’s Championship.

The ladder match was originally scheduled to take place at NXT Takeover: Tampa during WrestleMania weekend, but that event, along with everything happening in the Tampa area that weekend, has of course been cancelled. Those Takeover matches will instead air on NXT television starting with the 4/1 broadcast.

Also scheduled for this week’s show is an appearance from Triple H, who will be dropping by to straighten out the absolutely brutal rivalry between Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.