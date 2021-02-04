Two Title Matches Added To NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, Edge To Appear?

Live coverage begins at 8PM ET, provided by PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). Follow @prowrestlingcom on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

WOMEN’S DUSTY CUP SEMI-FINALS MATCH

DAKOTA KAI & RAQUEL GONZALEZ vs. KACY CATANZARO & KAYDEN CARTER

Dakota Kai starts out dropping Kacy Catanzaro to the mat straight away, showing her strength advantage, and she then places her to the top rope, but Catanzaro is able to take her down as Kayden Carter tags in. The babyface hit a flurry of quick kicks, but Dakota responds with a backbreaker as Raquel Gonzalez tags in.

She talks trash which allows Kayden to attack, but it leads to all four women ending up in the ring as the babyfaces get the best of the situation once again. Kayden goads Gonzalez out of the ring and as they get back in she hits a springboard into the dropkick.

However, as Kacy tags in and looks to dive onto Gonzalez, she just catches her and dumps Kacy back into the ring. Dakota Kai then tags in and gets dropped onto Kacy by her partner with a stomp. Dakota follows it with another great kick, but Catanzaro keeps kicking out.

Kai then knocks Kayden off the ring apron but after a great double team Kacy makes a tag. Carter hits the ring connecting with a couple of dropkicks and she then sends Dakota into her own partner as well. Carter then hits a dropkick to Raquel in the corner, following onto Kai with a splash in the aftermath.

Kai then eats a sharp kick while Carter is on the ring apron, but Raquel then smashes her off, sending Kayden crashing into the announce table. Dakota returns to the action, but Carter is able to make a tag and Catanzaro comes flying in with an attack in the corner.

Kacy then flips over, hitting a kick upon the landing. It sends her opponents to the outside and she then climbs the steel structure, diving down to hit both of them with a crossbody! Carter comes back in but Dakota takes them both out with some kicks.

Gonzalez then tags in and she throws Carter into the air as Dakota catches her with a peel kick in mid-air, but Kacy breaks up the pinning attempt. Carter then attempts a sleeper hold, but Raquel breaks out only to get hung up on the second rope, with Kacy following up with a dropkick on the second rope.

Catanzaro then heads to the top rope and she lands her incredible finisher, but Dakota tries to break it up, but she doesn’t quite make it in time so Gonzalez kicks out. Dakota then sends Kayden crashing into the barricade and this allows Gonzalez to plant Kacy to the mat to end this one.

Winners: Raquel Gonazlez & Dakota Kai

TONI STORM INTERVIEW

Toni Storm is shown backstage where it is revealed at NXT Takeover she will challenge for the NXT Women’s Championship in a triple threat against Io Shirai and Mercedes Martinez. Toni says Io Shirai has been untouchable to anybody who isn’t called Toni Storm. She says last week was a preview, and neither Io nor Mercedes can stop her.

LEON RUFF vs. AUSTIN THEORY w/JOHNNY GARGANO

Leon Ruff starts out using his speed to avoid Austin Theory several times, catching him with a dropkick and then another strike to the face. However, as Ruff goes charging in again, Theory trips him into the second turnbuckle and from there Theory begins to dominate.

Theory hits an excellent snap suplex, but Ruff is able to kick out. Leon finds a way to fight back though, hitting several forearms in a row. Ruff then kicks away the knee and follows up with a running knee strike. Ruff then gets distracted by Gargano, who eats a kick to the face as Ruff hits a missile dropkick to Austin.

However again Gargano provides a distraction, and Ruff and Theory then have the same idea and they collide and knock each other down. The rest of The Way comes to check on Gargano, but their Dusty Cup opponents come out and attack them.

Ruff then takes a page out of Eddie Guerrero’s playbook and pretends to be hit, selling it so Gargano is sent to the back. Back in the ring, Ruff hits an excellent flying Cutter, but Theory gets his leg on the ropes. Ruff then dives to the outside but Theory catches him and drops Leon ribs-first onto the barricade. In the ring, Theory hits the ATL and wins.

Winner: Austin Theory

After the match, Theory hits the move once again and he then looks to get the ring bell to attack him. However, Dexter Lumis is there to stop him, and he tries to lock in his submission finisher, The Silence. Theory wriggles away, but Lumis manages to pull a chunk of Austin’s hair out in the process.