3 Superstars “Not Cleared To Compete”, Title Matches Officially Pulled From WWE Clash Of Champions,

WWE has confirmed that Nikki Cross, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be off tonight’s WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view as they “have not been medically cleared to compete”.

The news was made official in the opening moments of the Clash kickoff show. POST Wrestling was the first to report that two big championship matches originally scheduled for the event would not be taking place as planned.

Cross was scheduled to face Bayley for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, and we were told by the kickoff panel that Bayley will still be in the building tonight to address the state of her title.

For what it’s worth, Shayna Baszler appeared to be in the building already and posted on Instagram about her new gear for Clash of Champions just minutes before POST’s original article went live.