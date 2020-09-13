Two WWE Network Specials Set For Release Later This Month

It has been reported that two brand new WWE Network specials will be released later this month focusing on some legendary rivalries.

WWE Network News is reporting that two new specials will be premiering next week and they will be set on two big feuds.

The next episode of WWE Timeline will be on the WWE Network and will focus on the feud between Mickie James and Trish Stratus. The stalking gimmick was an incredibly popular one and led to their fantastic WrestleMania 22 match.

As well as that, there will be another episode of WWE’s Untold series and this time will focus on the rivalry between John Cena and Edge. The focus will be on their TLC match at Unforgiven in 2006.

Previous episodes have focused on the rivalry between Triple H and Mick Foley as well as Sasha Banks and Bayley.