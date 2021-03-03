Connect with us

WWE

Two WWE NXT Stars Dealing With Legitimate Injuries

Published

4 hours ago

on

mae young classic

Two WWE NXT stars are battling legitimate injuries and will miss ring time as a result.

Dave Meltzer reports Wes Lee of MSK suffered a broken hand during the men’s Dusty Cup finals against Grizzled Young Veterans at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. That is why MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championship match has been postponed until further notice.


Additionally, Kacy Catanzaro confirmed via Twitter that she suffered a partially torn LCL during her match against Xia Li last week.

A timetable for either one to return to the ring has not been publicized at this time.

While MSK vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch has been scrapped for now, this week’s NXT will still be headlined by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.

Related Topics:

WWE

New Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT

Published

4 hours ago

on

Mar 2, 2021

By

WWE has announced Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will still compete on this week’s NXT.

Lorcan and Burch were originally slated to defend against Dusty Cup winners MSK. However, Wes Lee is out of action with a broken hand, and it remains to be seen when he will be back in action for MSK to receive their earned title match.


Instead, the NXT Tag Team Champions will battle Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher in a non-title match. This comes after Ciampa confronted the tag champs at the Performance Center when they were mocking MSK.

This week’s NXT will be headlined by Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Continue Reading

WWE

Angel Garza Wants A WrestleMania 37 Spot

Published

17 hours ago

on

Mar 2, 2021

By

Angel Garza

Angel Garza may not have been a regular on television lately, but he has spoken of his desire to have a WWE WrestleMania 37 spot.

Garza got the opportunity to compete at WWE WrestleMania 36 last year, teaming with Andrade to challenge The Street Profits for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championships. However, since that team broke up, he hasn’t been used as frequently on the show.


Angel Garza has mainly been used in WWE 24/7 Championship segments backstage, and he is a former holder of that title. But when speaking with ViBe & Wrestling, Garza discussed the fact he is hoping to get onto the card for this years two-day event on April 10/11.

“Of course, I hope so. Day by day, Monday by Monday, that is what we are training for. From the moment WrestleMania 36 was over, we start training hard and looking forward to the next WrestleMania. We wrestle every single Monday to get that spot, to get an opportunity and, if it’s not the tag titles like last year, for sure there will be other opportunities.”

“WrestleMania will be a two-night event so hopefully I can get a slot; I can get a match in one of those nights. Every Monday we work hard so we can get a match at WrestleMania.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)

So far there are only two matches confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 37, both of which are from the blue brand. The current match card is as follows:

  • Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge (Universal Championship match)
  • Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match)

Continue Reading

WWE

Charlotte Flair Reveals She’s Pitched A Storyline With Andrade

Published

18 hours ago

on

Mar 2, 2021

By

Charlotte Flair

Charlotte Flair has revealed that she’s pitched a potential storyline with her real-life boyfriend, Andrade.

Flair and Andrade are a couple in real-life, and WWE has often brought in couples on-screen throughout history, whether it be Edge and Lita, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, or more recently Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins.


During an interview with TV Insider, Charlotte revealed she’s pitched to be on-screen with Andrade, as nobody has seen that side of her personality.

“I’ve actually pitched that. I would be very much open to that. I’ve done a lot in my career, but nobody has seen me in an on-cam relationship, or in that light. I can come across cold on TV.”

Continue Reading

Trending