Two WWE NXT Stars Dealing With Legitimate Injuries

Two WWE NXT stars are battling legitimate injuries and will miss ring time as a result.

Dave Meltzer reports Wes Lee of MSK suffered a broken hand during the men’s Dusty Cup finals against Grizzled Young Veterans at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. That is why MSK’s NXT Tag Team Championship match has been postponed until further notice.

Additionally, Kacy Catanzaro confirmed via Twitter that she suffered a partially torn LCL during her match against Xia Li last week.

It’s been a tough week.. coming to terms with a partial LCL tear, but working with medical staff to get back as soon as I can. You can’t keep me down. pic.twitter.com/2iMLKDTqXw — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) March 3, 2021

A timetable for either one to return to the ring has not been publicized at this time.

While MSK vs. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch has been scrapped for now, this week’s NXT will still be headlined by Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.