Two WWE Smackdown Superstars Traded To Monday Night Raw Tonight

When AJ Styles was traded to Friday Night Smackdown last month to compete in the Intercontinental Championship tournament – which he won – it was announced at the time that Monday Night Raw would receive “future considerations” in return.

It was revealed tonight on Raw that both Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode have been traded to the red brand. Ziggler actually kicked off the show and challenged Drew McIntyre to a WWE Championship match at the upcoming WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view… which he excepted.

It would appear that, at least for now, WWE intends to keep the two Superstars together as a tag team. In his promo, Ziggler specifically referred to Roode as his tag team partner, although he did not appear in the segment.