Tyler Bate Returns To NXT UK To Challenge For Heritage Cup

WWE NXT UK returned with new episodes in September, however one of their top stars was notably absent. The first UK Champion Tyler Bate was not part of the initial tapings from BT Sport Studios after last competing in March.

Bate made his awaited return on this week’s new episode to challenge Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid in the main event. The match was competed under British Rounds Rules with A-Kid retaining. This was his first defense since beating Trent Seven in the tournament finals to crown the first cup holder.

This wasn’t the only title match on the show as Jordan Devlin retained the NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship against Oliver Carter in an open challenge.

Next week’s NXT UK will be headlined by The Hunt challenging Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.