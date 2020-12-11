WWE
Tyler Bate Returns To NXT UK To Challenge For Heritage Cup
WWE NXT UK returned with new episodes in September, however one of their top stars was notably absent. The first UK Champion Tyler Bate was not part of the initial tapings from BT Sport Studios after last competing in March.
Bate made his awaited return on this week’s new episode to challenge Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid in the main event. The match was competed under British Rounds Rules with A-Kid retaining. This was his first defense since beating Trent Seven in the tournament finals to crown the first cup holder.
EXCLUSIVE: @Tyler_Bate reacts to his incredible showdown with @AKidWrestler for the #NXTUK Heritage Cup. pic.twitter.com/OxZlAN7k7E
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 10, 2020
This wasn’t the only title match on the show as Jordan Devlin retained the NXT UK Cruiserweight Championship against Oliver Carter in an open challenge.
Next week’s NXT UK will be headlined by The Hunt challenging Gallus for the NXT UK Tag Team Championship.
IT'S OFFICIAL! @EddieDennis1986 proves to be an asset for #TheHunt! The most dangerous and unpredictable mind in all of #NXTUK… https://t.co/pPsW4jjJV4
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) December 10, 2020
AEW
AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady
Following AEW Dynamite’s Winter is Coming special and WWE NXT TakeOver: WarGames, both Wednesday Night War shows saw an increase in viewership.
AEW Dynamite won the night with one of it’s biggest audience this year, drawing 995,000 viewers. With advertised appearances from Sting and Shaquille O’Neal, this number is up from last week’s 913,000.
ShowBuzz Daily also reports WWE NXT drew 659,000 viewers, which is just up from last week’s 658,000.
Dynamite’s rating also went up, going from 0.42 to 0.45 to rank it #2 on the Top 50. In comparison, NXT went up from 0.16 to 0.17 to rank it at #37.
In addition to Sting and Shaq, Dynamite was headlined by MJF vs. Orange Cassidy for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. NXT featured the fallout from WarGames with Ember Moon vs. Raquel Gonzalez as the advertised main event.
WWE
Tom “Zeus” Lister Dies At 62, WWE Issues Statement
Tom “Tiny” Lister, better known to WWE fans as “Zeus,” has died at the age of 62.
According to TMZ, Lister was found unconscious at his Los Angeles apartment, where he was pronounced dead at the scene. A cause of death has not officially been ruled, though Variety reports he was displaying COVID-19 symptoms recently.
Zeus was the antagonist opposite of Hulk Hogan in the first WWE film, No Holds Barred. Zeus went on to team with “Macho Man” Randy Savage to face Hogan and Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake at SummerSlam 1989.
WWE issued the following on dot com:
“WWE is saddened to learn that Tom “Tiny” Lister, known as Zeus to the WWE Universe, passed away today at age 62.
Zeus first entered the squared circle opposite Hulk Hogan in the 1989 film “No Holds Barred.” The rivalry extended beyond the big screen, as The Human Wrecking Machine quickly formed a common bond with “Macho Man” Randy Savage in their shared quest to take down The Immortal One. Zeus & Savage battled Hogan & Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake in the main event of SummerSlam 1989. One of Zeus’ most memorable moments came at Survivor Series 1989 as part of Ted DiBiase’s Million Dollar Team, when The Human Wrecking Machine got the better of The Hulkster in an impressive display of strength.
Lister famously portrayed the daunting Deebo in the classic “Friday” and “Next Friday” movies, as well as roles in “The Fifth Element,” “The Dark Knight,” and “Zootopia.”
WWE extends its condolences to Lister’s family, friends and fans.”
ProWrestling.com sends it condolences to Lister’s family, friends, and fans.
WWE
Bobby Fish Undergoes Surgery Following WarGames, Dakota Kai Out Of Action?
There were some casualties of war following NXT TakeOver: WarGames.
In a video package that aired on this week’s WWE NXT, it was revealed that Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish had to go under the knife to reattach his triceps. There’s no word yet on a timetable for his return.
Additionally, Dakota Kai noted in the same video that she will be out for a while following an apparent neck injury suffered when she took an Eclipse from Ember Moon onto a chair. It’ll be interesting to see if Kai realigns with Raquel Gonzalez upon her return.
As previously noted, Candice LeRae suffered a broken arm during the women’s WarGames match. Despite the injury, it looks like she will still appear on NXT regularly until she is cleared.
Check out WWE’s “Casualties of WarGames” video below:
First Hour Of Ring Of Honor Final Battle Will Air For Free
Tyler Bate Returns To NXT UK To Challenge For Heritage Cup
AEW Dynamite Draws Nearly One Million Viewers, WWE NXT Remains Steady
EXCLUSIVE: ‘Top Talent’ Christian Casanova Poised To Win Limitless Wrestling’s 2020 Vacationland Cup
Tom “Zeus” Lister Dies At 62, WWE Issues Statement
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (12/7): Randy Orton vs Bray Wyatt, Asuka vs Shayna Baszler, More
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
WATCH: NXT TakeOver: WarGames Dark Match Released
WWE’s The Bump: Drew McIntyre, Goldberg, Joe Manganiello & More
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
Trending
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/8): Kenny Omega Speaks, Knockouts Tag Tournament Continues!
-
AEW1 day ago
AEW Dynamite Results (12/9): Sting Speaks, Kenny Explains, Dynamite Diamond On The Line
-
WWE3 days ago
Potential Plans For Charlotte Flair & Andrade Upon Their WWE Returns
-
Results1 day ago
WWE NXT Results (12/9): Karrion Kross Returns, Pete Dunne Battles Killian Dain, Gonzalez In Action!
-
AEW2 days ago
Kenny Omega Explains His Actions In IMPACT Wrestling Debut, Teases Adding To His “Collection”
-
AEW2 days ago
Tony Khan Buys Ad Time On IMPACT Wrestling; Calls Kenny Omega’s Title Win “Disgraceful”
-
WWE2 days ago
Goldberg Says He’s Coming For Roman Reigns: “He Backed Out On Me At WrestleMania”
-
WWE9 hours ago
REPORT: Three Possible Main Event Matches Being Discussed For WrestleMania 37