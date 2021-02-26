Tyler Bate Vs. Dave Mastiff & Mixed Tag Team Match Set For 3/11 WWE NXT UK

Several matches have been confirmed for the 3/11 episode of WWE NXT UK, which will take place in two weeks time.

The issues between Jinny and Piper Niven continued this week, with a backstage brawl taking place between them, which also involved Joseph Connors, who has been working with Jinny. Because of that, the first-ever mixed-tag team match in WWE NXT UK history will be taking place as Jinny and Connors face Piper Niven and Jack Starz.

As well as that, former WWE NXT Champion Tyler Bate will be facing Dave Mastiff, as he continues to request tougher competition.

However, before that match takes place, it has been confirmed he will be on Noam Dar’s Supernova Sessions chat show next week, on an episode that is going to feature a blockbuster WWE NXT UK Women’s Championship match between Kay Lee Ray and Meiko Satomura.