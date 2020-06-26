Tyler Breeze recently appeared on WWE’s The Bump where he spoke about Breezango as a team and how he created the popular Fashion Files.

Firstly, Breeze spoke about when he originally met Fandango, long before he ended up on the main roster working with him.

“So, the funny part is that I met Fandango years ago,” Breeze noted in his interview on WWE’s The Bump. “I was in FCW. I believe he was already on the road working for the original NXT. We were out one night in Tampa. I knew of him, but I never talked to him. When he showed up, I was like this dude is the dude. I was like my God he’s the coolest. He was what I wanted to be. He walked in like he was the man, and he was only in there for like five minutes. He impressed us all then left. “Years later, he’s Fandango, and I get called up as Tyler Breeze, then somebody said let’s pair you two together. We meshed right away, especially once we started doing the fun stuff like with R-Truth. It’s so fun to work with him.”

Once the duo teamed up, they really kicked on a level on the main roster with the Fashion Files segments being a huge part of their success.

“[If he thought the Fashion Files would pick up popularity] Not at all,” Breeze answered. “I was by myself and I thought you know what, we have all these platforms through WWE, I thought maybe I should create something where I’m looking for Dango. One of the writers was like, ‘Why isn’t this on SmackDown?’ So from there, it was.”

