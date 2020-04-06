Tyson Fury Accepts Drew McIntyre’s Challenge: “Anytime, Any Place, Anywhere”

It appears that the Gypsy King isn’t finished in the world of pro wrestling, as Tyson Fury has taken to social media to accept Drew McIntyre’s challenge.

The new WWE Champion appeared on TalkSPORT to celebrate his victory this morning and he made it clear that he is open to a match against the undefeated boxer.

“When it gets backs to normal, the next thing I want to do is fight Chris Sutton,” Drew declared, asking Sports Breakfast co-host Ally McCoist to help organize the fight. “You set it up. Finally, when everything gets back to normal and I can get back to the UK and parade about with the belt, the last thing I want to do is have the match with Sutton. You’d be in my corner.” Drew continued, “I know Tyson Fury is on the show today, as well. I need to bring up Fury because he was talking trash about me, so I know he’s coming on the show. Tell him ‘I saw what you said about me.’ He didn’t care who won the match [between Lesnar and I], he thought I was going to win and thinks he can smash me. Just let him know ‘Fury I’ve won the championship, now I’m paying attention to you’. After I beat Sutton, I’m coming for Fury.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com)

Fury, who previously competed for WWE against Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel wasted no time in responding to the challenge. He took to Instagram to accept Drew’s offer, congratulating him on becoming champion and then accepting his challenge.