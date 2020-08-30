Undefeated British heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury has officially called out WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, potentially planting seeds for a return to the pro-wrestling world.

Fury, who defeated Deontay Wilder to win the WBC heavyweight title in February, made his first appearance on WWE television last year during the Smackdown debut on FOX. The appearance led to a match with Braun Strowman at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which Fury won by count-out.

“Been sitting on the train on the way home after a long busy weekend, and I’m thinking about people I want to punch in the face. The first one that springs to mind is a big fella named Drew McIntyre. Now Drew, you’ve been having quite a bit to say about me lately. I want to punch your face in, honestly.” “So grow a pair, step up to the plate, and come and fight the master. This is an official challenge video to Drew McIntyre, the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world. I already knocked your pal out, Braun Strowman, and I’ll do the same to you.”

Thus far, neither McIntyre nor WWE has responded to the challenge.