Tyson Fury Pays Tribute To The Undertaker; The Deadman Responds

The Undertaker has received an outpouring of love and tributes this week heading into his Final Farewell, and Tyson Fury has joined that.

The boxing star who has appeared in WWE, competing against Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel in 2019, took to Twitter to pay his respects towards The Undertaker. He wore a custom Undertaker suit and sent a message to the Deadman to thank him for everything he’s done in the industry.

https://twitter.com/Tyson_Fury/status/1328640718122979328?s=20

The Undertaker saw the tweet and took the time to respond to Fury, telling him that he’s watched his inspiring journey and hopes to see a fight in person soon.

https://twitter.com/undertaker/status/1328706817501892609?s=20

The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ is set to take place this Sunday at WWE Survivor Series, with several legends expected to be making an appearance to pay tribute to the WWE legend.